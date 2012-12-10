GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares crept higher on Monday as investors took
heart from economic data from China and the United States that
raised hopes about the outlook for growth in the world's top two
economies.
* The euro came under pressure in Asia on Monday as the
prospect of a recession in Germany and renewed concerns about
Italy weighed on sentiment, while strong Chinese data helped
support the Australian dollar.
* Oil prices were little changed on Friday after data
showing U.S. job growth offset statements by U.S. Republican
lawmaker John Boehner indicating deadlock in talks to avert a
U.S. budget crisis.
* U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday after
stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth pushed investors into
riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. government
debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,424.10 points (-0.32 pct)
* NSE index 5,907.40 points (-0.4 pct)
* Rupee 54.47/48 per dollar (54.135/145)
* 8.33 percent 2026 bond 8.25 pct (8.26 pct)
* 10-year bond yield Shut period (8.17 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.06 pct (7.11 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.70 pct)
* Call money 7.95/8.00 pct Fri close (8.10/8.15
pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* A panel of Indian ministers wants to cut the reserve price
of mobile phone airwaves by 30 percent in four zones to attract
bidders that shunned last month's auction because the prices
were too high. (Reuters)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India trade data for November at 0630GMT
* India auto sales for November at 0430GMT
* India parliament watched for banking law amendment bill.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software services
provider, will acquire L.D. Waxson Group, a Singapore-based
consumer goods company, in an all-cash deal worth about $144
million, the Indian company said in a statement. (Reuters)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.64-67 54.70 54.84 54.57 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 7* $119.14 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.13 bln
Year-to-date** $20.91 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 7 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.475 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 6 $53.71 mln
Month-to-date -$389.78 mln
Year-to-date $5.94 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 7 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 7
Foreign Banks 7.47 bln
Public Sector Banks -16.23 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.77 bln
Mutual Funds 11.03 bln
Others -3.92 bln
Primary Dealers 8.43 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees)
OMO Dec. 11 120 bln
T-Bills Dec. 12 100 bln
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
35 bids for 1.03 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
said it accepted both bids for 18.02 billion at its reverse repo
auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 246.44 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.96
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)