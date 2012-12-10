GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares crept higher on Monday as investors took heart from economic data from China and the United States that raised hopes about the outlook for growth in the world's top two economies. * The euro came under pressure in Asia on Monday as the prospect of a recession in Germany and renewed concerns about Italy weighed on sentiment, while strong Chinese data helped support the Australian dollar. * Oil prices were little changed on Friday after data showing U.S. job growth offset statements by U.S. Republican lawmaker John Boehner indicating deadlock in talks to avert a U.S. budget crisis. * U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth pushed investors into riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,424.10 points (-0.32 pct) * NSE index 5,907.40 points (-0.4 pct) * Rupee 54.47/48 per dollar (54.135/145) * 8.33 percent 2026 bond 8.25 pct (8.26 pct) * 10-year bond yield Shut period (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.06 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.70 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct Fri close (8.10/8.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * A panel of Indian ministers wants to cut the reserve price of mobile phone airwaves by 30 percent in four zones to attract bidders that shunned last month's auction because the prices were too high. (Reuters) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India trade data for November at 0630GMT * India auto sales for November at 0430GMT * India parliament watched for banking law amendment bill. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software services provider, will acquire L.D. Waxson Group, a Singapore-based consumer goods company, in an all-cash deal worth about $144 million, the Indian company said in a statement. (Reuters) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.64-67 54.70 54.84 54.57 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 7* $119.14 mln# Month-to-date** $1.13 bln Year-to-date** $20.91 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.475 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 6 $53.71 mln Month-to-date -$389.78 mln Year-to-date $5.94 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 7 Foreign Banks 7.47 bln Public Sector Banks -16.23 bln Private Sector Banks -6.77 bln Mutual Funds 11.03 bln Others -3.92 bln Primary Dealers 8.43 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees) OMO Dec. 11 120 bln T-Bills Dec. 12 100 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 35 bids for 1.03 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it accepted both bids for 18.02 billion at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 246.44 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.96 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)