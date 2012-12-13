GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares extended gains for a seventh day on Thursday,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve took new stimulus steps to
bolster the economy, putting the yen under pressure as
expectations grow for more aggressive easing from the Japanese
central bank next week.
* The yen languished at eight-month lows against the dollar
and euro on Thursday as markets expect the Bank of Japan to
expand its own easing programme after the Federal Reserve
surprised by explicitly linking policy to unemployment.
* Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, with Brent crude
pushing toward $110 a barrel after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced plans for more monetary stimulus, while a Texas
refinery fire lifted refined product futures.
* Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday, with 30-year bonds
falling particularly sharply, after the Federal Reserve
announced a new bond-buying programme that shifts more of its
purchases to the five-year sector.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,355.26 points (-0.16 pct)
* NSE index 5,888 points (-0.18 pct)
* Rupee 54.32/33 per dollar (54.26/27)
* 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.18 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.08 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.67 pct (7.66 pct)
* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's Gujarat state will hold a potentially
game-changing vote on Thursday that could help decide whether
Chief Minister Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi, scion of the
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, becomes India's next prime minister.
* The Indian central bank wants non-bank lenders to set
aside more capital for lending in stock and real estate sectors
and to improve the quality of liquid assets they hold to reduce
systemic risk from the sector.
* The Indian government is expected to notify on reducing
withholding tax on rupee-denominated infrastructure bonds soon,
the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Key Gujarat state goes to the polls.
* Indian Prime Minister at telecoms event.
* Indian cabinet to discuss airwave auction reserve price
(1130GMT)
* India chief economic adviser Rajan at press briefing.
(0630GMT)
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* India raised $1.1 billion selling a stake in miner NMDC
Ltd in a fillip for its efforts to rein in a widening
fiscal deficit through sales of state assets.
* Power Finance Corp which has been working on an offshore
deal for a year and half is still looking for the best price.
The company is looking to print its US$500m deal by early next
week, Satnam Singh, company's chairman said. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.42-47 54.53 54.61 54.30 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 12* $175.68 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.64 bln
Year-to-date** $21.42 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.245 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 11 $76.99 mln
Month-to-date -$104.21 mln
Year-to-date $6.23 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 12
Foreign Banks -4.57 bln
Public Sector Banks 14.70 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.27 bln
Mutual Funds 1.55 bln
Others -0.87 bln
Primary Dealers -9.53 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (IN MLN RUPEES)
SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 14 152.95
(PUNJAB)
7.17% 2015 Interest Dec 14 20076.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 14 95370.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 14 40000.00
SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 805.93
(10 States)
SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 132.77
(2 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 65.67
(ASSAM)
SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 320.68
(2 States)
SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 180.81
(2 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 76.93
(JHARKHAND)
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 22 bids for 733.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It said it accepted the sole bid for 1 billion at its
reverse repo auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 232.46 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3 trillion
rupees.
