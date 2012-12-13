GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended gains for a seventh day on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve took new stimulus steps to bolster the economy, putting the yen under pressure as expectations grow for more aggressive easing from the Japanese central bank next week. * The yen languished at eight-month lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday as markets expect the Bank of Japan to expand its own easing programme after the Federal Reserve surprised by explicitly linking policy to unemployment. * Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, with Brent crude pushing toward $110 a barrel after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans for more monetary stimulus, while a Texas refinery fire lifted refined product futures. * Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday, with 30-year bonds falling particularly sharply, after the Federal Reserve announced a new bond-buying programme that shifts more of its purchases to the five-year sector. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,355.26 points (-0.16 pct) * NSE index 5,888 points (-0.18 pct) * Rupee 54.32/33 per dollar (54.26/27) * 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.67 pct (7.66 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Gujarat state will hold a potentially game-changing vote on Thursday that could help decide whether Chief Minister Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, becomes India's next prime minister. * The Indian central bank wants non-bank lenders to set aside more capital for lending in stock and real estate sectors and to improve the quality of liquid assets they hold to reduce systemic risk from the sector. * The Indian government is expected to notify on reducing withholding tax on rupee-denominated infrastructure bonds soon, the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Key Gujarat state goes to the polls. * Indian Prime Minister at telecoms event. * Indian cabinet to discuss airwave auction reserve price (1130GMT) * India chief economic adviser Rajan at press briefing. (0630GMT) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India raised $1.1 billion selling a stake in miner NMDC Ltd in a fillip for its efforts to rein in a widening fiscal deficit through sales of state assets. * Power Finance Corp which has been working on an offshore deal for a year and half is still looking for the best price. The company is looking to print its US$500m deal by early next week, Satnam Singh, company's chairman said. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.42-47 54.53 54.61 54.30 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 12* $175.68 mln# Month-to-date** $1.64 bln Year-to-date** $21.42 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.245 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 11 $76.99 mln Month-to-date -$104.21 mln Year-to-date $6.23 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 12 Foreign Banks -4.57 bln Public Sector Banks 14.70 bln Private Sector Banks -1.27 bln Mutual Funds 1.55 bln Others -0.87 bln Primary Dealers -9.53 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Dec 14 20076.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 14 95370.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 14 40000.00 SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 22 bids for 733.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it accepted the sole bid for 1 billion at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 232.46 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)