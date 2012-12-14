GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares snapped a week-long winning streak on Friday, tracking global equities lower on concerns that U.S. lawmakers are still too far apart to avert a fiscal crisis with an end-of-year deadline looming. * The yen remained in the doldrums on Friday as investors continued to give it a wide berth on expectations the Bank of Japan would print more money next week to stimulate the world's third biggest economy. * Oil prices fell on Thursday as worries about the economic impact of a U.S. fiscal crisis overshadowed improvements in U.S. jobs data and retail sales. * U.S. debt prices slid on Thursday after an auction of 30-year bonds saw cautious bidding in the wake of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy easing the previous day, with better-than-expected jobs data also eroding Treasuries' safe haven appeal. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,229.26 points (-0.65 pct) * NSE index 5,851.50 points (-0.62 pct) * Rupee 54.46/47 per dollar (54.32/33) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.66 pct (7.67 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian inflation probably picked up in November as a weak currency pushed up the price of imported fuel, adding to the challenges facing a central bank torn between fighting rising prices and an economic slowdown, a Reuters poll showed. * India approved a new policy to encourage investment in urea manufacturing, a senior minister told reporters on Thursday, a move likely to expedite $6.5 billion in projects that have been held back and to reduce the country's reliance on imports. * India's cabinet approved the creation of a special panel on Thursday with watered-down powers to speed up the notoriously slow implementation of big-ticket infrastructure projects. * Indian stocks are expected to climb to a record high by the end of next year based on expected interest rate cuts and the government's resolve to press on with reforms, a Reuters poll showed. * The Indian cabinet approved a 30 percent cut in the reserve price of mobile phone airwaves in four telecommunication zones, a minister said on Thursday, after carriers shunned last month's auction in those zones saying the prices were too high. * Indian companies directly invested $2.31 billion overseas in November, higher than $2.03 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Thursday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India finance ministry conference on reviving economic growth. (0400GMT) * India November WPI inflation. (0630GMT) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * The $300 million six-year term loan for GAIL (India), formerly Gas Authority of India, garnered close to $150 million in commitments in general syndication. (IFR) * Chartered Hotels obtained a 1.176 billion rupees (US$22m) 11.5-year term loan arranged by mandated lead arranger and bookrunner Kotak Mahindra. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.78-82 54.72 54.81 54.64 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 13* $230.92 mln# Month-to-date** $2.20 bln Year-to-date** $21.98 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.435 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 12 $20.79 mln Month-to-date -$83.42 mln Year-to-date $6.25 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 13 Foreign Banks -1.29 bln Public Sector Banks -13.25 bln Private Sector Banks 1.94 bln Mutual Funds 4.15 bln Others -5.83 bln Primary Dealers 14.27 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Dec 14 20076.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 14 95370.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 14 40000.00 SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Dec 17 132.36 (KERALA) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 27 bids for 811.55 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it accepted the sole bid for 50 million at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 232.46 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.8 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)