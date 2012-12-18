GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares crept higher on Tuesday, tracking the overnight gains in U.S. stocks on optimism for progress in resolving the U.S. budget crisis before the year-end deadline. * The yen steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after skidding to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in over a year and a half in the previous session, while the euro held its ground on hope of progress in the U.S. "fiscal cliff" impasse. * Brent crude prices dipped on Monday while U.S. oil futures rose as news of a key U.S. pipeline expansion will be completed next month and optimism about a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" prompted spread trading between the two contracts. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as greater optimism lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal to avert a fiscal crunch reduced demand for safe haven debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,244.42 (-0.38 pct) * NSE index 5,857.90 (-0.37 pct) * Rupee 54.84/86 per dollar (54.4850/4950) * 10-year bond yield 8.14 pct (8.14 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.62 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian economy has at least another year of poor-quality GDP growth ahead of it, even if the pace of expansion is somewhat faster than the 5.5 percent expected for 2012. * The Reserve Bank of India on Monday allowed property developers to borrow money overseas through external commercial borrowing (ECB) for funding low-cost housing projects. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy. Most economists expect the central bank to hold off on cutting rates but are divided in their view over a cut in the banks' cash reserve ratio. Decision due at 0530 GMT. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn will be at two events in the afternoon post the central bank's mid-quarter monetary policy review is released. The events are at 0800 and 1100 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Gulf carrier Etihad Airways, seeking to widen operations in India and other Asian markets, is in the final stages of talks to buy part of either Jet Airways or grounded rival Kingfisher Airlines, an Indian government official said on Monday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.04-09 55.10 55.17 55.04 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 17* $104.81 mln# Month-to-date** $2.56 bln Year-to-date** $22.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 14 $34.06 mln Month-to-date $98.86 mln Year-to-date $6.43 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 17 Foreign Banks 10.76 bln Public Sector Banks -19.98 bln Private Sector Banks 10.90 bln Mutual Funds 5.34 bln Others 6.46 bln Primary Dealers -13.50 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 41 bids for 1.46 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it also accepted the sole bid for 100 million rupees at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 242.26 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 2.78 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)