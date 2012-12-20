GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares paused on Thursday after rallying to their highest in nearly 17 months the day before, as talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis stalled - prompting worries of the world's largest economy sliding back into recession. * The yen languished near 20-month lows against its U.S. peer on Thursday, but trading was choppy in thin conditions with yen bears possibly suffering a case of cold feet as the Bank of Japan's policy decision loomed. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday as expectations a battle over the U.S. budget will be resolved spurred optimism about crude demand in the world's top consumer. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell from two-month highs on Wednesday as buyers were lured by the debt's higher rates and as the Treasury saw solid demand for a sale of new seven-year notes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,476.00 (0.57 pct) * NSE index 5,929.60 (0.56 pct) * Rupee 54.55/56 per dollar (54.85/86) * 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.15 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.17 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.66 pct (7.66 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India plans to cut oil imports from Iran by 10 to 15 percent in the next fiscal year, and more if Tehran does not lower prices to help cover higher costs resulting from Western sanctions, a government source said. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The result of the Gujarat state election will be announced on Thursday. (roughly 0530 GMT onwards). * India's upper house of parliament will consider amendments in the banking bill on Thursday afternoon. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Andhra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank and Syndicate Bank are planning Tier 2 bond sales under Basel II. (IFR) * IDBI Bank on Wednesday settled a 9 billion rupees (US$165 mln) perpetual bond sale paying a coupon of 9.40 percent. The bonds have a call option at the end of year 10. (IFR) * State-owned IOB, rated AA+ by Crisil, is in the market with a 8 bln rupees perpetual bond sale. The bank is trying to negotiate coupon levels of around 9.33 percent but the investors want the coupon to be same as the IDBI perp issue. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.00.05 54.91 55.08 54.88 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 19* $228.01 mln# Month-to-date** $2.98 bln Year-to-date** $22.76 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 18 -$36.74 mln Month-to-date $90.19 mln Year-to-date $6.42 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 19 Foreign Banks 0.76 bln Public Sector Banks 0.40 bln Private Sector Banks 1.21 bln Mutual Funds 1.15 bln Others 3.54 bln Primary Dealers -7.06 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.30% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 5395.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 21 113292.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 21 50000.00 For full table: ISSUANCES ASSET DATE AMOUNT (IN RUPEES) Dated bonds Dec. 21 120 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 48 bids for 1.65 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 236.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.05 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)