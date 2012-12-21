GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slid on Friday after a Republican proposal to fend off a U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough support, deepening uncertainty over prospects for the negotiations to avert automatic spending cuts and tax increases set to start in January. * The euro fell against the dollar on Friday as Republican House Speaker John Boehner abandoned his Bill to avoid the "fiscal cliff", conceding there weren't enough votes for it in the chamber. * U.S. crude oil futures edged higher while Brent futures slid in choppy trading on Thursday as Republicans pushed their budget proposal but indicated their will to work with the Obama administration to resolve the nation's budget crisis. * U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose in Asia on Friday, with yields moving away from an 8-week high hit this week, after Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner conceded that his tax bill designed to help avert "the fiscal cliff" lacked the votes to pass. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,453.92 (-0.11 pct) * NSE index 5,916.40 (-0.22 pct) * Rupee 54.8450/8550 per dollar (54.55/56) * 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.15 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.17 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.65 pct (7.66 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.10/8.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India received bids worth 215.35 billion rupees ($3.94 billion) for unused foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, more than the 165.50 billion rupees on offer, two market sources said on Tuesday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India foreign exchange reserves data to be published by RBI at 1130 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Power Finance Corp Ltd invited quotes on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.47 million) through two-year bonds, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.10-15 55.12 55.28 55.16 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 20* $85.17 mln# Month-to-date** $3.27 bln Year-to-date** $23.05 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 19 $43.06 mln Month-to-date $133.25 mln Year-to-date $6.46 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 20 Foreign Banks 4.85 bln Public Sector Banks -6.96 bln Private Sector Banks -0.82 bln Mutual Funds 1.95 bln Others 2.77 bln Primary Dealers -1.79 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.30% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 5395.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 21 113292.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 21 50000.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Dec 22 3675.00 SDL 06.80%, 2012 Redemption Dec 23 34520.47 (22 States) For full table: ISSUANCES ASSET DATE AMOUNT (IN RUPEES) Dated bonds Dec. 21 120 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 47 bids for 1.70 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction through which it absorbs liquidity from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 249.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.87 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)