GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The yen hit its lowest level in more than two years on Friday as expectations of drastic monetary easing intensify, underpinning Japanese equities, while Asian shares were capped by worries the United States may run out of time to avoid a fiscal crunch. * The yen's spiral continued on Friday, with the Japanese currency registering a more than two-year low against the dollar and a 17-month nadir versus the euro in early Asian trading on expectations of more stimulus steps from the country's new government. * Oil prices eased in choppy trading on Thursday, buffeted by unresolved U.S. budget talks and the possibility that looming tax increases and spending cuts could push the top oil-consuming economy into recession. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday on safe-haven buying after the Senate majority leader hinted a federal budget deal was unlikely before a year-end deadline, raising chances of a burdensome package of tax hikes and spending cuts next year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,323.80 (-0.48 pct) * NSE index 5,870.10 (-0.6 pct) * Rupee 54.93/94 per dollar (54.835/845) * 10-year bond yield 8.11 pct (8.11 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.10/8.15 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI bond sale, OMO purchases. * RBI to release forex reserves, bank lending data at 1130GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian states will borrow 550-600 billion rupees ($10.02-10.93 billion) from the market through state development loans in the January-March quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.18-21 55.21 55.33 55.21 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 27* $24.20 mln# Month-to-date** $4.43 bln Year-to-date** $24.21 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 27 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.9550 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 26 -$13.77 mln Month-to-date $380.05 mln Year-to-date $6.71 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 27 Foreign Banks 6.29 bln Public Sector Banks -15.58 bln Private Sector Banks -1.80 bln Mutual Funds 9.45 bln Others -0.20 bln Primary Dealers 1.85 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 28 77597.90 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 28 40020.00 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 31 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 31 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 31 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table: ISSUANCES ASSET DATE AMOUNT (IN RUPEES) Bond Sale Dec. 28 120 bln OMOs Dec. 28 80 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it accepted all 45 bids for 1.3 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It accepted all 3 bids for 2.45 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 219.10 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.08 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)