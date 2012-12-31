GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Financial markets across Asia and Western Europe were either closed or closing early on Monday, abandoning the field as the U.S. Congress and the White House battled it out for a solution to the impending "fiscal cliff". * The yen held above a two-year low versus the dollar on Monday but remained on track for its largest annual drop in seven years, pressured by expectations for more forceful monetary easing by the Bank of Japan. * Oil prices settled lower on Friday after U.S. data showed a sharp rise in gasoline inventories and as investors worried that U.S. budget negotiators may not reach a deal in time to avert a fiscal crisis that could erode oil demand. * U.S. benchmark Treasury debt prices rose for a third consecutive session on Friday on safe-haven buying as hopes faded for a deal to avoid tax hikes and spending cuts that could throw the U.S. economy back into recession. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,444.84 (0.63 pct) * NSE index 5,908.35 (0.65 pct) * Rupee 54.7550/7650 per dollar (54.93/94) * 10-year bond yield 8.11 pct (8.11 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI to release current account, balance of payments data for Sept. quarter. (1130GMT) * Fiscal deficit, infrastructure data for November. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will start implementing new global capital rules for banks, known as Basel III, from April 1, 2013 rather than the beginning of January, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. * India will borrow a total of 1.4 trillion rupees ($25.48 billion) between January and March by selling treasury bills, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday. * Risks to India's macro-economic stability have increased on the back of an economic slowdown, high inflation, and ballooning fiscal and current account deficits, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Friday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.15-20 55.12 55.21 55.13 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 28* $151.98 mln# Month-to-date** $4.43 bln Year-to-date** $24.21 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.81 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 27 -$162.86 mln Month-to-date $217.19 mln Year-to-date $6.55 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 28 Foreign Banks 6.46 bln Public Sector Banks -18.30 bln Private Sector Banks 3.01 bln Mutual Funds 5.97 bln Others 6.08 bln Primary Dealers -3.22 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 31 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 31 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 31 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table: ISSUANCES ASSET DATE AMOUNT (IN RUPEES) T-Bills Jan 2 100 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted all 72 bids for 1.4 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It accepted all 7 bids for 22.45 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 213.31 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.91 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)