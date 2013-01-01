GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Wall Street rallied on Monday and global equities finished
their best year in the last three as U.S. lawmakers closed in on
a deal to avoid a budget crisis that many fear could cripple the
world economy in 2013.
* The dollar rose against most currencies on Monday in thin
trading, and held its gains even after President Barack Obama
said a deal was in sight to avert a fiscal disaster that would
have meant tax hikes and spending cuts for the world's largest
economy.
* Brent crude rose on Monday, closing 2012 up for the fourth
straight year after geopolitical threats to production offset
worries about flagging oil demand.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Monday with long,
30-year bonds falling over a point in price as lawmakers in
Washington came closer to reaching an agreement to avert the
"fiscal cliff."
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,426.71 (-0.09 pct)
* NSE index 5,905.10 (-0.06 pct)
* Rupee 54.99/55.00 per dollar (54.7550/7650)
* 10-year bond yield 8.05 pct (8.11 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.14 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.62 pct)
* Call money 8.90/9.00 pct (7.90/7.95 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The White House and congressional lawmakers have reached a
deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" that would delay harsh spending
cuts by two months, Obama administration officials said on
Monday.
* India's current account deficit widened to a record high
of 5.4 percent of GDP in the September quarter as export growth
slowed more sharply than imports, with a similar gap expected in
the December quarter likely to prolong weakness in the rupee.
* The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 80 billion rupees
of bonds via open market operations on Jan. 4, it said in a
statement on Monday.
* The central bank said on Monday a federal bond auction for
120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) scheduled in the week ending
Jan. 4 has been shifted to the week ending Feb. 22.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Bank of Maharashtra Ltd said issue of lower tier
II bonds of 10 billion rupees was fully subscribed and closed on
Dec. 29, 2012.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 31* $151.53 mln#
Month-to-date ** $4.59 bln
Year-to-date** $24.37 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 31 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.00 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 28 $95.98 mln
Month-to-date $313.17 mln
Year-to-date $6.64 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 31 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 31
Foreign Banks 14.72 bln
Public Sector Banks -38.38 bln
Private Sector Banks 34.66 bln
Mutual Funds -2.23 bln
Others -0.56 bln
Primary Dealers -8.22 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
ASSET DATE AMOUNT (IN RUPEES)
T-Bills Jan 2 100 bln
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it accepted
all 49 bids for 1.57 trillion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system.
It also accepted the sole bid for 500 million rupees at its
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 211.89 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.76
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)