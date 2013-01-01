GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Wall Street rallied on Monday and global equities finished their best year in the last three as U.S. lawmakers closed in on a deal to avoid a budget crisis that many fear could cripple the world economy in 2013. * The dollar rose against most currencies on Monday in thin trading, and held its gains even after President Barack Obama said a deal was in sight to avert a fiscal disaster that would have meant tax hikes and spending cuts for the world's largest economy. * Brent crude rose on Monday, closing 2012 up for the fourth straight year after geopolitical threats to production offset worries about flagging oil demand. * U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Monday with long, 30-year bonds falling over a point in price as lawmakers in Washington came closer to reaching an agreement to avert the "fiscal cliff." LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,426.71 (-0.09 pct) * NSE index 5,905.10 (-0.06 pct) * Rupee 54.99/55.00 per dollar (54.7550/7650) * 10-year bond yield 8.05 pct (8.11 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.62 pct) * Call money 8.90/9.00 pct (7.90/7.95 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The White House and congressional lawmakers have reached a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" that would delay harsh spending cuts by two months, Obama administration officials said on Monday. * India's current account deficit widened to a record high of 5.4 percent of GDP in the September quarter as export growth slowed more sharply than imports, with a similar gap expected in the December quarter likely to prolong weakness in the rupee. * The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Jan. 4, it said in a statement on Monday. * The central bank said on Monday a federal bond auction for 120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) scheduled in the week ending Jan. 4 has been shifted to the week ending Feb. 22. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Bank of Maharashtra Ltd said issue of lower tier II bonds of 10 billion rupees was fully subscribed and closed on Dec. 29, 2012. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 31* $151.53 mln# Month-to-date ** $4.59 bln Year-to-date** $24.37 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 31 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.00 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 28 $95.98 mln Month-to-date $313.17 mln Year-to-date $6.64 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 31 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 31 Foreign Banks 14.72 bln Public Sector Banks -38.38 bln Private Sector Banks 34.66 bln Mutual Funds -2.23 bln Others -0.56 bln Primary Dealers -8.22 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES ASSET DATE AMOUNT (IN RUPEES) T-Bills Jan 2 100 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it accepted all 49 bids for 1.57 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 500 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 211.89 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.76 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)