GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks started new year trading with tentative gains as investors anxiously wait to see if the U.S. Congress can strike a last-minute compromise and avert the harsh "fiscal cliff" tax rises and spending cuts that are technically already in force. * The safe haven dollar fell on Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives seemed to take a step closer to striking a last-minute deal to avoid triggering a fiscal crunch that could threaten the global economy. * Brent crude rose on Monday, closing 2012 up for the fourth straight year after geopolitical threats to production offset worries about flagging oil demand. * U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Monday with long, 30-year bonds falling over a point in price as lawmakers in Washington came closer to reaching an agreement to avert the "fiscal cliff." LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,580.81 (0.79 pct) * NSE index 5,950.85 (0.77 pct) * Rupee 54.68/69 per dollar (54.99/55.00) * 10-year bond yield 7.99 pct (8.05 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.90/9.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank said on Tuesday the monetary policy department would directly report to Governor Duvvuri Subbarao till further orders, with Subir Gokarn's term as a deputy governor coming to a close. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.92-97 55.07 55.29 54.93 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 1* $121.58 mln# Month-to-date (Dec)** $4.75 bln Year-to-date (2012)** $24.55 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 1 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 31 $66.58 mln Month-to-date (Dec) $379.75 mln Year-to-date (2012) $6.86 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 1 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 1 Foreign Banks 6.63 bln Public Sector Banks -2.75 bln Private Sector Banks -18.65 bln Mutual Funds 12.40 bln Others 8.50 bln Primary Dealers -6.14 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES ASSET DATE AMOUNT (IN RUPEES) T-Bills Jan 2 100 bln MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 8.24% FRB 2015 Interest Jan 02 2472.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jan 02 8074.86 8.38% FRB 2017 Interest Jan 02 1257.00 6.25% 2018 Interest Jan 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jan 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jan 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jan 02 29880.00 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jan 03 17754.00 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 80000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 50000.00 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it accepted all 48 bids for 1.50 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all 3 bids for 24.30 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 241.64 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.69 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)