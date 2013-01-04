GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell on Friday, tracking overnight weakness
in global equities, but the dollar gained as U.S. debt yields
rose after several Federal Reserve officials expressed concerns
about continuing to expand stimulative bond buying.
* The dollar rose to its highest against the yen in nearly 2
1/2 years on Friday, while the euro also firmed against the yen
on expectations that this year will bring more monetary stimulus
by the Bank of Japan.
* Brent crude fell below $112 a barrel on Friday as growing
doubts within the U.S. Federal Reserve about the side effects of
its stimulus programme and the prospect of more budget battles
in Washington curbed investor appetite for riskier assets.
* Yields on benchmark U.S. government debt hit a near
eight-month high on Thursday on signs of growing doubts within
the Federal Reserve on its bond-buying programme and after
stronger-than-expected private jobs data lifted hopes for
Friday's labour figures.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,764.78 (+0.26 pct)
* NSE index 6,009.50 (+0.27 pct)
* Rupee 54.49/50 per dollar (54.35/36)
* 10-year bond yield 7.97 pct (7.99 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.11 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.58 pct)
* Call money 7.95/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India-Services PMI for December to be published at 10:30
IST (0530 GMT)
* India foreign exchange reserves data to be published by
the central bank at 1130 GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said
on Thursday central banks need to be independent to make
monetary policy decisions during a speech at a memorial event
for the country's first Indian central bank governor.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Jet Airways said it was in talks with Abu Dhabi's
Etihad Airways for a potential stake sale in the Indian carrier,
although terms have not been finalised yet. The statement was
the first confirmation of a potential deal by either side, a day
after an Indian government source said the Gulf carrier could
pay up to $330 million for a 24 percent stake in Jet.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.87-92 54.65 54.82 54.72 Moderate
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 3* $256.40 mln#
Month-to-date** $564.13 mln
Year-to-date** $564.10 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 3 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.50 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 2 $39.09 mln
Month-to-date $154.37 mln
Year-to-date $154.40 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 3 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 3
Foreign Banks -3.12 bln
Public Sector Banks 2.69 bln
Private Sector Banks 11.98 bln
Mutual Funds -4.10 bln
Others 3.24 bln
Primary Dealers -10.68 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 222.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 578.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 637.07
(2 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 22.30
(MEGHALAYA)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 80000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 50000.00
SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 209.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jan 05 262.19
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 587.30
(2 States)
SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 201.70
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
For the entire table click on:
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it
accepted all 31 bids for 972.65 billion rupees at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking
system. It also accepted all 3 bids received for 24.05 billion
rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs
cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 206.76 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.24 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)