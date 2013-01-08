GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday but prices were capped by investor caution ahead of corporate earnings season for the last quarter of 2012 and the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week. * The yen bumped higher against the dollar and the euro in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as investors took profits after the Japanese unit's recent surge. * Brent crude oil prices were steady above $111 a barrel on Monday while U.S. crude futures edged higher, cutting the spread between the two benchmarks by a penny to its narrowest since September as a U.S. pipeline expansion project neared completion. * U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Monday to just below their highest levels in eight months as investors got ready for the new year's first sale of new coupon securities and debated whether the Federal Reserve could end bond purchases before year-end. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,691.42 (-0.47 pct) * NSE index 5,988.40 (-0.46 pct) * Rupee 55.23/24 per dollar (55.07/08) * 10-year bond yield 7.90 pct (7.93 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.10 pct Fri) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank allowed less than one-year debt securities to be included as underlying securities for repo in corporate bonds and credit default swaps (CDS), a measure aimed at boosting the corporate bond market. * The Indian government is likely to approach parliament next month to water down retrospective tax rules that damaged investor confidence, two finance ministry officials said on Monday, a move that may help settle British-based Vodafone Group Plc's long-runnning $2 billion tax dispute. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * The Export-Import Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) priced a $750 million 10-year Reg S deal at T+220bp, which is at the tight end of its final guidance after its total order book rose to $6.4 billion with 263 accounts participating. (IFR) * Diane Plc's mandatory share tender offer to buy up to 26 percent additional stake in India's United Spirits has been postponed as the companies are yet to receive Indian regulatory approvals, a source with direct knowledge said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.45-48 55.50 55.66 55.43 High FIG INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 7* $174.28 mln# Month-to-date** $1.06 bln Year-to-date** $1.06 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 7 on SEMI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.255 rupees) FIG INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 4 -$82.54 mln Month-to-date $304.11 mln Year-to-date $304.10 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 7 on SEMI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 7 Foreign Banks -22.63 bln Public Sector Banks 3.95 bln Private Sector Banks 17.55 bln Mutual Funds 5.90 bln Others 4.78 bln Primary Dealers -9.55 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SD 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 396.50 (AND PRADESH) SD 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SD 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 398.50 (UTTER PRADESH) SD 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 120.45 (DIARCHAL PRADESH) SD 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 338.32 (KERALA) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 09 22491.00 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 85500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 40000.00 For the entire table click on: ISSUANCES ASSET DATE AMOUNT (IN RUPEES) State Loans Jan 8 59.08 bln T-Bills Jan 9 100 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it accepted all 29 bids for 719.85 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It did not receive any bid at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 214.43 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.96 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)