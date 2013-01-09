GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched up on Wednesday but the upside was limited as investors waited warily for corporate earnings season to kick off in full force, preferring in the meantime to book profits from a sharp rally at the start of the year. * The yen continued to rise against the dollar and the euro in early Asian trading on Wednesday despite expectations of further easing steps from the Bank of Japan, as investors locked in gains. * Brent crude rose in heavy trading on Tuesday and U.S. crude dipped as the beginning of the annual rebalancing of a key commodities index widened the spread between the two contracts. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries advanced on Tuesday as higher yields drew in buyers and the year's first sale of coupon-bearing Treasury debt saw strong non-dealer bidding. EVENTS TO WATCH * India cbank deputy governor H.R. Khan at capital market seminar. (1130GMT) * Indian market regulator, exchange CEOs to attend capital markets event. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,742.52 (0.26 pct) * NSE index 6,001.70 (0.22 pct) * Rupee 54.99/00 per dollar (55.23/24) * 10-year bond yield 7.91 pct (7.90 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.59 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * ICICI Bank (Baa2/BB-) has made a beeline for the Singapore dollar market even while Asian issuers are pushing out deals in the U.S. dollar space. (IFR) * General syndication of the $1 billion loan backing GVK Power & Infrastructure acquisition of assets from Australia's Hancock Group closed last month. (IFR) * The overseas road shows for state-owned Oil India's 60.1m-share U$500m OFS have started. The road shows are being held in Singapore, UAE and US. The domestic road shows were completed last week. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.30-33 55.45 55.44 55.25 High FIG INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 8* $161.07 mln# Month-to-date** $1.24 bln Year-to-date** $1.24 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 8 on SEMI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.07 rupees) FIG INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 7 -$149.08 mln Month-to-date $155.03 mln Year-to-date $155.00 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 8 on SEMI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 8 Foreign Banks -11.65 bln Public Sector Banks -3.59 bln Private Sector Banks 5.94 bln Mutual Funds 7.40 bln Others 5.33 bln Primary Dealers -3.44 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 09 22491.00 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 85500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 40000.00 For the entire table click on: ISSUANCES ASSET DATE AMOUNT (IN RUPEES) T-Bills Jan 9 100 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it accepted all 25 bids for 808.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 209.99 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.85 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)