GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares steadied on Thursday following an overnight rise in global equities on early optimism about U.S. earnings, but investors remained cautious ahead of China's trade data and the European Central Bank meeting later in the day. * The yen was on the defensive near a 2 1/2-year low on Thursday on expectations Bank of Japan policy will take a fresh and bold approach to boost inflation later this month. * Oil futures fell slightly on Wednesday after government data showed U.S. fuel stocks rose sharply last week, a sign of ample supply in the world's top consumer of oil. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries traded near flat on Wednesday, with yields off last week's eight-month highs but still within recent ranges, as looming debt ceiling talks kept investors wary. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,666.59 (-0.38 pct) * NSE index 5,971.50 (-0.5 pct) * Rupee 54.75/76 per dollar (54.99/00) * 10-year bond yield 7.90 pct (7.91 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.55 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Emerging markets ended 2012 with a modest acceleration in economic growth thanks to a pick-up in manufacturing activity that hints at further improvement in coming months, a survey found on Thursday. * The Indian government moved on Wednesday to mend its strained finances, which have hit capital investment and put its sovereign credit ratings in peril. * India's central bank is considering a proposal to bring down the held-to-maturity limit in debt for banks in a non-disruptive manner, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Indian lender ICICI Bank (Baa2/BB-) has increased its inaugural Singapore dollar bond to S$225 million after pricing the seven-year notes at 3.65 percent. This is at the tight end of a revised guidance of 3.65 percent-3.70 percent, itself a 35 basis point compression at the low-end from an initial indication of 4.0 percent. (IFR) * India's Punj Lloyd Ltd, stepped up its offer for the construction business of Macmahon Holdings Ltd on Thursday, looking to trump a current deal with Leighton Holdings Ltd. * After signing a $400 million standby letter of credit-backed financing in late November, Videocon Group is back again with a $115 million borrowing. (IFR) * Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ have clubbed a $100 million five-year term loan for Tata Chemicals International. (IFR) * State Bank of India has been awarded the mandate for a three-year term loan of $150 million for Rural Electrification Corp. Responses to a request for proposals from the borrower were due last month. (IFR) * Indian Oil Corp has sent out a request for proposals for a $120 million five-year loan. Responses for the bullet facility are due on Jan. 28. Funds are for capital expenditure. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.10-13 55.12 55.15 55.11 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 9* $154.77 mln# Month-to-date** $1.40 bln Year-to-date** $1.40 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 9 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.855 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 8 $10.95 mln Month-to-date $165.98 mln Year-to-date $166.00 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 9 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 9 Foreign Banks 16.63 bln Public Sector Banks -26.34 bln Private Sector Banks -11.63 bln Mutual Funds 7.45 bln Others -0.06 bln Primary Dealers 13.94 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 85500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 40000.00 For the entire table click on: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday it accepted all 28 bids for 825.25 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It accepted a sole bid for 500 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 224.99 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.77 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)