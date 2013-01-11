GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Friday amid an improving outlook for global economies and reduced anxiety over the euro zone's debt problems, while the yen slid on renewed expectations for aggressive monetary easing in Japan. * The yen slid to 2 1/2-year lows on Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Bank of Japan should consider maximising employment as a policy goal on top of its current price stability mandate. * Oil futures rose on Thursday on news that top world oil exporter Saudi Arabia had cut back production in response to flagging demand, and after China reported strong demand for its exports. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid on Thursday as signs of life in the euro zone economy renewed recent bearishness, but a strong 30-year bond sale tempered losses. FACTORS TO WATCH * November factory data at 0530GMT * December trade data at 0630GMT * RBI to release India forex reserves, bank loan data at 1130GMT. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,663.55 (-0.02 pct) * NSE index 5,968.65 (-0.05 pct) * Rupee 54.56/57 per dollar (54.75/76) * 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.90 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.55 pct (7.55 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.05 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank raised concerns over states governments' debt repayment capacity from fiscal year 2017/18 because of higher market borrowings and the recently announced bailout scheme for state-owned power companies. * India's National Stock Exchange and Japan Exchange Group will seek to launch yen-denominated futures based on the Nifty index of Indian stocks, the bourse operators said on Thursday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Power Grid Corp of India saw a USD9.5bn orderbook with 354 accounts participating for its debut transaction of 10 year bonds. (IFR) * The 259 billion rupees (US$4.7bn) jumbo financing for the latest Tata Steel project is expected to be launched by the end of January and financial closing is targeted to be achieved by March this year, reported IFR sister publication Project Finance International. (IFR) * Ruia Group-owned Essar Steel has raised a 26 billion rupee five-year loan. Proceeds will be for normal capex and improvement of working capital. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.71-74 55.05 54.96 54.74 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 10* $45.73 mln# Month-to-date** $1.56 bln Year-to-date** $1.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.665 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 9 -$17.51 mln Month-to-date $148.47 mln Year-to-date $148.50 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 10 Foreign Banks -13.27 bln Public Sector Banks 7.69 bln Private Sector Banks -10.20 bln Mutual Funds 14.30 bln Others 0.76 bln Primary Dealers 0.72 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 85500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 40000.00 For the entire table click on: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it accepted all 35 bids for 1.01 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It accepted both bids for 1.75 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 228.99 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 2.77 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)