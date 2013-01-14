GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The yen plumbed a 2-1/2 year low against the dollar on
Monday as Japan's central bank faced relentless political
pressure to deliver bold stimulus, while Asian stocks got off to
subdued start with Tokyo closed for a public holiday.
* The yen hit a 2-1/2-year low versus the dollar on Monday
after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed the need for
forceful monetary stimulus and urged the Bank of Japan to set a
medium-term inflation target.
* Oil prices fell in heavy trading on Friday, pulled lower
by a drop in gasoline on expectations that a large number of
European cargoes could hit U.S. shores, while a key spread
narrowed sharply on news of the start-up of a major Midwest
pipeline.
* U.S. Treasuries prices gained in choppy trading on Friday
as investors struggled to find a new range for the debt,
weighing a brighter economy against impending Washington budget
battles.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,663.64 (flat)
* NSE index 5,951.30 (-0.29 pct)
* Rupee 54.7550/7650 per dollar (54.56/57)
* 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.88 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.18 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.55 pct)
* Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (7.95/8.05 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India will release wholesale price inflation data for
December around 0630 GMT. The headline inflation probably edged
up to 7.4 percent from 7.24 percent in November.
* India will release monthly consumer price inflation data
for December on Jan 14 at 11.00 IST (5.30 GMT).
* The Reserve Bank of India's deputy governors will meet
officials from the debt and forex market alongside
representatives of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India for a pre-policy consultation at 1030 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited bids on
Monday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.47 million) via
five-year bonds.
* State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India
printed the tightest coupon for an Indian credit in the 10-year
universe. The US$500 million Reg S bond was priced at treasuries
plus 210 bps, tighter than the initial price talk of Treasuries
plus 245 bps. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.13-17 55.06 55.11 54.95 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 11* $45.53 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.61 bln
Year-to-date** $1.61 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 11 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 10 -$194.22 mln
Month-to-date -$45.75 mln
Year-to-date -$45.80 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 11 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 11
Foreign Banks 26.31 bln
Public Sector Banks 21.49 bln
Private Sector Banks -33.28 bln
Mutual Funds -8.81 bln
Others 0.76 bln
Primary Dealers -6.40 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jan 14 90.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 332.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 502.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 1108.69
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jan 14 1105.07
(20 States)
SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 96.98
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 403.66
(5 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 129.90
(MADHYA PRADESH)
6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 14 15525.00
8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 15 27841.50
8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00
For the entire table click on:
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted
all 23 bids for 399.7 billion rupees at its three-day afternoon
repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking
system. It also accepted all 5 bids for 1.6 billion rupees at
its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI steady at 228.99
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.78
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)