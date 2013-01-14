GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The yen plumbed a 2-1/2 year low against the dollar on Monday as Japan's central bank faced relentless political pressure to deliver bold stimulus, while Asian stocks got off to subdued start with Tokyo closed for a public holiday. * The yen hit a 2-1/2-year low versus the dollar on Monday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed the need for forceful monetary stimulus and urged the Bank of Japan to set a medium-term inflation target. * Oil prices fell in heavy trading on Friday, pulled lower by a drop in gasoline on expectations that a large number of European cargoes could hit U.S. shores, while a key spread narrowed sharply on news of the start-up of a major Midwest pipeline. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained in choppy trading on Friday as investors struggled to find a new range for the debt, weighing a brighter economy against impending Washington budget battles. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,663.64 (flat) * NSE index 5,951.30 (-0.29 pct) * Rupee 54.7550/7650 per dollar (54.56/57) * 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.55 pct) * Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (7.95/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release wholesale price inflation data for December around 0630 GMT. The headline inflation probably edged up to 7.4 percent from 7.24 percent in November. * India will release monthly consumer price inflation data for December on Jan 14 at 11.00 IST (5.30 GMT). * The Reserve Bank of India's deputy governors will meet officials from the debt and forex market alongside representatives of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India for a pre-policy consultation at 1030 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited bids on Monday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.47 million) via five-year bonds. * State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India printed the tightest coupon for an Indian credit in the 10-year universe. The US$500 million Reg S bond was priced at treasuries plus 210 bps, tighter than the initial price talk of Treasuries plus 245 bps. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.13-17 55.06 55.11 54.95 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 11* $45.53 mln# Month-to-date** $1.61 bln Year-to-date** $1.61 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 10 -$194.22 mln Month-to-date -$45.75 mln Year-to-date -$45.80 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 11 Foreign Banks 26.31 bln Public Sector Banks 21.49 bln Private Sector Banks -33.28 bln Mutual Funds -8.81 bln Others 0.76 bln Primary Dealers -6.40 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jan 14 90.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jan 14 1105.07 (20 States) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 14 15525.00 8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 15 27841.50 8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00 For the entire table click on: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted all 23 bids for 399.7 billion rupees at its three-day afternoon repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all 5 bids for 1.6 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI steady at 228.99 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.78 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)