GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares erased modest gains to edge lower on Wednesday as cautious investors waited for more clues about the global growth outlook, while a pause in the yen's declines spurred profit taking in Japanese equities after their recent rally. * The yen extended its gain for the second day on Wednesday after a warning about its excessive weakness by a Japanese cabinet minister while the euro also slipped after a top European official complained about its recent gains. * Oil prices dipped in heavy trading on Tuesday, weighed down by German economic data and concerns about the brewing fight over the U.S. debt ceiling stoked concerns about fuel demand. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as traders turned their focus on a looming fight in Washington to raise the federal debt ceiling, stoking a safety bid for government debt despite the risk of a federal default. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,986.82 (+0.40) * NSE index 6,056.60 (+0.54 pct) * Rupee 54.6150/6250 per dollar (54.4950/5050) * 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (7.48 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Qatar Airways is not interested in buying a stake in Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd or any other Indian airline, its chief executive said, quashing media reports that the Gulf carrier was in talks for a potential investment. * India's Yes Bank Ltd is in talks to buy the local retail and commercial operations of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.87-90 54.75 54.97 54.87 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 15* $197.35 mln# Month-to-date** $1.94 bln Year-to-date** $1.94 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 15 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 14 -$7.50 mln Month-to-date -$267.87 mln Year-to-date -$267.90 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 15 Foreign Banks -13.62 bln Public Sector Banks 53.69 bln Private Sector Banks -18.06 bln Mutual Funds -11.45 bln Others 3.52 bln Primary Dealers -14.08 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount 8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00 SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jan 18 266.54 (8 States) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jan 18 216.75 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 80210.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 50000.00 For the entire table click on: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Jan. 18 T bills 100 bln rupees Jan. 16 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it accepted all 26 bids for 841.20 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 650 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 226.76 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.98 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)