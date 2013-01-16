GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares erased modest gains to edge lower on
Wednesday as cautious investors waited for more clues about the
global growth outlook, while a pause in the yen's declines
spurred profit taking in Japanese equities after their recent
rally.
* The yen extended its gain for the second day on Wednesday
after a warning about its excessive weakness by a Japanese
cabinet minister while the euro also slipped after a top
European official complained about its recent gains.
* Oil prices dipped in heavy trading on Tuesday, weighed
down by German economic data and concerns about the brewing
fight over the U.S. debt ceiling stoked concerns about fuel
demand.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as traders
turned their focus on a looming fight in Washington to raise the
federal debt ceiling, stoking a safety bid for government debt
despite the risk of a federal default.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,986.82 (+0.40)
* NSE index 6,056.60 (+0.54 pct)
* Rupee 54.6150/6250 per dollar (54.4950/5050)
* 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.80 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.12 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (7.48 pct)
* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct)
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Qatar Airways is not interested in buying a stake in
Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd or any other Indian
airline, its chief executive said, quashing media reports that
the Gulf carrier was in talks for a potential investment.
* India's Yes Bank Ltd is in talks to buy the
local retail and commercial operations of Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.87-90 54.75 54.97 54.87 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 15* $197.35 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.94 bln
Year-to-date** $1.94 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 15 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.60 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 14 -$7.50 mln
Month-to-date -$267.87 mln
Year-to-date -$267.90 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 15 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 15
Foreign Banks -13.62 bln
Public Sector Banks 53.69 bln
Private Sector Banks -18.06 bln
Mutual Funds -11.45 bln
Others 3.52 bln
Primary Dealers -14.08 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00
SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jan 18 266.54
(8 States)
SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jan 18 216.75
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 8.80
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 529.80
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1215.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1508.93
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 444.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 222.25
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 668.25
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 80210.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 50000.00
For the entire table click on:
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Jan. 18
T bills 100 bln rupees Jan. 16
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it
accepted all 26 bids for 841.20 billion rupees at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking
system. It also accepted both bids for 650 million rupees at its
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 226.76 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.98
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)