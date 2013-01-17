GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares consolidated on Thursday as better-than-expected U.S. earnings lifted sentiment, but concerns over the global economic outlook and U.S. fiscal problem capped markets. * The euro struggled to regain its momentum on Thursday even after a top European central banker sounded relaxed about its recent run higher, while the yen hovered at one-week highs, still underpinned by a wave of short-covering. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an Algerian gas field came under attack from Islamist militants and as data showed crude stocks fell in the United States last week. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday, prompted by bets the Federal Reserve will stick to its bond purchase program, which aims to cut unemployment, as long as inflation remains muted. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,817.63 (-0.85) * NSE index 6,001.85 (-0.90 pct) * Rupee 54.69/70 per dollar (54.6150/6250) * 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.49 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.20 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairman C. Rangarajan will inaugurate a trade show on banking and will give a speech. RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will be attending the event starting at 1000 GMT. * Reuters to publish poll on expectations from Indian central bank's monetary policy on Jan. 29. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The amount of sovereign and corporate credit on the cusp of being downgraded to junk status more than quadrupled in 2012, due primarily to an erosion in the credit quality of the world's banking sector, Standard & Poor's data showed on Wednesday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent SA has won an eight-year contract valued at more than $1 billion to manage Reliance Communications Ltd's mobile and fixed networks in the east and south of India. * A company of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group is scouting for a 10 billion rupees ($182 mln) bond sale. The deal is at a preliminary stage as still price levels are being sounded to potential arrangers. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.99-03 55.10 55.22 54.98 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 16* $187.90 mln# Month-to-date** $2.13 bln Year-to-date** $2.13 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 16 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 15 $151.65 mln Month-to-date -$116.22 mln Year-to-date -$116.20 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 16 Foreign Banks -4.02 bln Public Sector Banks 21.25 bln Private Sector Banks 0.46 bln Mutual Funds -17.25 bln Others 6.31 bln Primary Dealers -6.76 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jan 18 266.54 (8 States) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jan 18 216.75 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 80210.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 50000.00 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jan 19 4439.50 For the entire table click on: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Jan. 18 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday it accepted all 33 bids for 842.20 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 236.31 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.99 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)