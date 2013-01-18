GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Friday, tracking overnight gains in global equities markets after firm U.S. data signalled strength in the world's largest economy, lifting sentiment ahead of a batch of economic indicators from China later in the day. * The yen languished at two-and-a-half year lows against the dollar on Friday following a dramatic selloff as markets positioned for the Bank of Japan to take bold policy action to tackle deflation. * Oil rose on Thursday as financial markets got a boost from improving U.S. economic data showing jobless claims fell to a five-year low and housing starts rose sharply. * U.S. government debt prices fell on Thursday, as surprisingly strong data on the housing market raised hopes of the U.S. economy accelerating, and spurred investors to buy stocks and growth-oriented assets and sell low-risk bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,964.03 (+0.74) * NSE index 6,039.20 (+0.62 pct) * Rupee 54.3850/3950 per dollar (54.69/70) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.15 pct (8.10/8.20 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Poll on Indian central bank's likely rate decision at the Jan. 29 policy meeting to be released at 0700 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's government told fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel in small amounts every month starting Friday in an attempt to prop up public finances without causing a popular backlash before elections. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * NHPC has asked over a dozen arrangers to prepare for its up to 15 billion rupees (US$275m) bond sale. The deal is likely to be split into three tranches and will be launched only in early February. Letters were sent today to arrangers seeking their consent to bid for the sale. (IFR) * State-run Rural Electrification Corp might hit the market with a new deal as early as next week. The company is looking at a five- and seven-year tenor for the sale aimed before the central bank's policy on Jan. 29. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.35-38 54.51 54.60 54.35 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 17* $103.71 mln# Month-to-date** $2.34 bln Year-to-date** $2.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.40 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 16 $109.84 mln Month-to-date -$6.38 mln Year-to-date -$6.40 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 17 Foreign Banks -11.56 bln Public Sector Banks -35.20 bln Private Sector Banks 52.50 bln Mutual Funds -7.95 bln Others 0.91 bln Primary Dealers 1.30 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jan 18 266.54 (8 States) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jan 18 216.75 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 80210.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 50000.00 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jan 19 4439.50 For the entire table click on: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Jan. 18 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it accepted all 30 bids for 936.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 218.06 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.07 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)