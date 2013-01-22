GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The yen and Asian shares marked time on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, with expectations running high for bold monetary easing measures aimed at reflating the world's third-largest economy. marked time marked time * The yen's recent violent selloff came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday as investors waited to see if the Bank of Japan would deliver its most aggressive effort yet to beat years of economic stagnation, or disappoint as so often in the past. * Brent crude oil slipped below $112 a barrel on Monday, ending a three-day rally, as pessimism over global economic growth returned traders' focus to healthy supply levels, offsetting fears of unrest in North Africa. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as the previous session's selloff lured bargain-minded investors and dealers bought bonds to exit hedges on the corporate debt issues they underwrote this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,101.82 (+0.31 pct) * NSE index 6,082.30 (+0.3 pct) * Rupee 53.765/775 per dollar (53.71/72) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct Fri (8.00/8.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister to meet foreign investors in Hong Kong. Media briefing at 0700GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has raised the import tax on gold by 2 percentage points to 6 percent to curb purchases and rein-in a ballooning fiscal deficit, but industry officials expect only a moderate drop in demand. * India's foreign investment panel has approved Swedish retailer IKEA's 100 billion rupee ($1.86 billion) plan to set up shop in the country, India's trade minister said in a statement late on Monday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Tata Communications will hold a series of fixed-income investor meetings from Jan. 22 ahead of a Singapore dollar-denominated Reg S issuance. (IFR) * The $115 million standby letter of credit-backed financing for Videocon Group has closed with four banks joining sole bookrunner Deutsche Bank on the deal. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.87-88 53.90 54.19 53.85 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 21* $156.50 mln# Month-to-date** $2.67 bln Year-to-date** $2.67 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.865 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 18 $228.68 mln Month-to-date $127.08 mln Year-to-date $127.10 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 21 Foreign Banks -9.26 bln Public Sector Banks 7.22 bln Private Sector Banks 8.43 bln Mutual Funds 6.93 bln Others 0.64 bln Primary Dealers -13.97 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 2,158.75 (3 States) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 1,097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) For the entire table click on: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE State loans 99.02 bln rupees Jan 22 T-Bills 100 bln rupees Jan 23 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it accepted all 32 bids for 887.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 212.43 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.91 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)