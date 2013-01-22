GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The yen and Asian shares marked time on Tuesday as
investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting, with expectations running high for bold monetary easing
measures aimed at reflating the world's third-largest economy.
* The yen's recent violent selloff came to an abrupt halt on
Tuesday as investors waited to see if the Bank of Japan would
deliver its most aggressive effort yet to beat years of economic
stagnation, or disappoint as so often in the past.
* Brent crude oil slipped below $112 a barrel on Monday,
ending a three-day rally, as pessimism over global economic
growth returned traders' focus to healthy supply levels,
offsetting fears of unrest in North Africa.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as the previous
session's selloff lured bargain-minded investors and dealers
bought bonds to exit hedges on the corporate debt issues they
underwrote this week.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,101.82 (+0.31 pct)
* NSE index 6,082.30 (+0.3 pct)
* Rupee 53.765/775 per dollar (53.71/72)
* 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.86 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.15 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.56 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.10 pct Fri (8.00/8.10 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's Finance Minister to meet foreign investors in Hong
Kong. Media briefing at 0700GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India has raised the import tax on gold by 2 percentage
points to 6 percent to curb purchases and rein-in a ballooning
fiscal deficit, but industry officials expect only a moderate
drop in demand.
* India's foreign investment panel has approved Swedish
retailer IKEA's 100 billion rupee ($1.86 billion) plan
to set up shop in the country, India's trade minister said in a
statement late on Monday.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Tata Communications will hold a series of fixed-income
investor meetings from Jan. 22 ahead of a Singapore
dollar-denominated Reg S issuance. (IFR)
* The $115 million standby letter of credit-backed financing
for Videocon Group has closed with four banks joining sole
bookrunner Deutsche Bank on the deal. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
53.87-88 53.90 54.19 53.85 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 21* $156.50 mln#
Month-to-date** $2.67 bln
Year-to-date** $2.67 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 21 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.865 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 18 $228.68 mln
Month-to-date $127.08 mln
Year-to-date $127.10 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 21 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 21
Foreign Banks -9.26 bln
Public Sector Banks 7.22 bln
Private Sector Banks 8.43 bln
Mutual Funds 6.93 bln
Others 0.64 bln
Primary Dealers -13.97 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 312.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 2,158.75
(3 States)
SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 1,097.25
(3 States)
SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 142.97
(2 States)
SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 649.74
(2 States)
SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 582.02
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
For the entire table click on:
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT DATE
State loans 99.02 bln rupees Jan 22
T-Bills 100 bln rupees Jan 23
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it accepted
all 32 bids for 887.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system.
It also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 212.43 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.91 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)