GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese equities rose on Monday as the yen extended losses to fresh lows, further improving earnings prospects for exporters as Japan's corporate reporting season enters full swing this week. * The euro was buoyed near an 11-month high against the dollar on Monday on mounting signs of recovering economic confidence in Europe, while the yen slipped to a 2-1/2-year low versus the dollar on expectations of more monetary easing in Japan. * Oil traders sold crude to book profits on Friday after strong data from major economies increased optimism about the state of the world economy and underpinned gains made during the week. * U.S. Treasuries yields surged to their highest in three weeks on Friday after data showed European banks are repaying more emergency loans than expected, suggesting the region is healing and reducing demand for safe-haven debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,103.53 (+0.90 pct) * NSE index 6,074.65 (+0.92 pct) * Rupee 53.68/69 per dollar (53.665/675) * 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.55 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will release its macro-economic review for Oct-Dec quarter a day before its quarterly monetary policy review. The report serves as a curtain raiser to the policy. Report due to be published at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's plan to raise about $2 billion selling a stake in power producer NTPC Ltd will likely take place on Feb. 7, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India tightened the rules of offering differential interest rates on large size term deposits and also said banks can stop large depositors from premature withdrawal of their money. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Coromandel International said it has signed a definitive agreement to buy a controlling stake in fertiliser maker Liberty Phosphate Ltd and two of its affiliates for up to 3.75 billion rupees ($69.84 million) to strengthen its soil nutrients business. * Tata Communications launched its debut Singapore dollar-denominated bond on Thursday. The S$250m three-year deal is the second public issue by an Indian corporate in the Singapore market but the fifth borrowing from an Indian issuer so far. (IFR) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 25* $109.29 mln# Month-to-date** $3.17 bln Year-to-date** $3.17 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 24 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 23 $70.40 mln Month-to-date $326.06 mln Year-to-date $326.10 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 24 Foreign Banks 22.20 bln Public Sector Banks -2.01 bln Private Sector Banks -18.11 bln Mutual Funds 4.80 bln Others -2.42 bln Primary Dealers -4.46 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jan 28 125.48 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jan 28 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jan 28 107.39 (2 States) SDL 8.25%, 2017 Interest Jan 28 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For the entire table click on: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date T-bills 100 bln rupees Jan. 30 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 36 bids for 644 billion rupees at its afternoon four-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the 7bids for 1.8 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 203.40 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)