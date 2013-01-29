GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after solid U.S. data, but investors remained cautious ahead of more U.S. economic reports and a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week that may offer clues to the Fed's stimulus plans. * Sterling took the spotlight on Tuesday, though for all the wrong reasons, as a dour economic background and persistent rumours of a possible credit downgrade dragged the British currency to a 13-month trough on the euro and a five-month low on the dollar. * Oil prices rose on Monday, led by a 2 percent gain in U.S. gasoline following news that Hess Corp will close a New Jersey refinery, tightening supplies in the giant Northeast gasoline market. * U.S. Treasury yields rose for a third session on Monday after a gauge of planned U.S. business spending rose in December, fuelling some expectations economic growth may be picking up enough that the Federal Reserve may mull pulling back on economic stimulus. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,103.35 (flat) * NSE index 6,074.80 (flat) * Rupee 53.91/92 per dollar (53.68/69) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will release its third-quarter review of the monetary policy at 0530 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd is selling shares to raise as much as $1 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday, in the biggest equity deal in more than a month in Asia's third-largest economy. * India's central bank said a sustained commitment to contain the fiscal and current account deficits was needed to create room for monetary easing, a day before a policy review that is widely expected to deliver the first interest rate cut in nine months. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Reliance Industries continues with its self-appointed mandate to innovate the capital markets for Indian issuers as it announced on Monday the first ever senior dollar perpetual note by a company from the subcontinent. (IFR) * SREI Equipment Finance is exploring the option to raise funds in the Singapore dollar markets. ANZ, DBS and HSBC are arranging a roadshow for the company on Jan. 30. (IFR) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 28* $145.37 mln# Month-to-date** $3.49 bln Year-to-date** $3.49 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.90 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 25 $152.08 mln Month-to-date $478.14 mln Year-to-date $478.10 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 28 Foreign Banks 11.16 bln Public Sector Banks -21.00 bln Private Sector Banks 15.97 bln Mutual Funds -4.80 bln Others 1.12 bln Primary Dealers -2.45 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.20%, 2013 Interest Jan 30 2476.60 (28 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Jan 30 1987.01 (19 States) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 (2 States) For the entire table click on: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date T-bills 100 bln rupees Jan. 30 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 36 bids for 1.10 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 150 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 202.79 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.85 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)