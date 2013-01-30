GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, cautiously awaiting local corporate earnings reports and the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the session, while taking comfort from improving global economic prospects. * Euro bulls were battling to break 14-month peaks versus the dollar on Wednesday and trip option barriers at $1.3500, while the yen stayed under pressure on the belief that true reflation in Japan would require a much weaker currency. * U.S. crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, exceeding gains in Brent crude, after strong U.S. housing market data bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand were accelerating. * U.S. Treasury debt prices eased for a fourth day on Tuesday as investors pushed to undermine prices amid sales of $99 billion of U.S. government notes this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,990.90 (-0.56) * NSE index 6,049.90 (-0.41) * Rupee 53.76/77 per dollar (53.91/92) * 10-year bond yield 7.85 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.17 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.05 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will hold its post-policy tele-conference with economists and analysts after cutting its key repo rate for the first time in 9 months and also banks' cash reserve ratio. Call to start at 0900 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's finance minister, Palaniappan Chidambaram, said he is confident that a $2.6 billion tax dispute with Vodafone would be settled, telling the Financial Times that a third round of talks will be held this week. * Indian finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said on Tuesday he saw no reason why companies that fulfil all central bank criteria should be denied banking licenses as part of plans to shake up the country's bank sector. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Reliance Industries, India's largest private sector company, priced its senior perpetual bond non call five Reg S/144a bond at 5.875 percent. Size was capped at $800 million even though the order book was in excess of $3 billion, said bankers close to the deal. (IFR) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 29* $167.25 mln# Month-to-date** $3.64 bln Year-to-date** $3.64 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 29 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 28 $150.48 mln Month-to-date $628.62 mln Year-to-date $628.60 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Jan. 29 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 29 Foreign Banks -8.16 bln Public Sector Banks -16.92 bln Private Sector Banks 33.87 bln Mutual Funds -20.57 bln Others -6.31 bln Primary Dealers 18.10 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.20%, 2013 Interest Jan 30 2476.60 (28 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Jan 30 1987.01 (19 States) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 (2 States) For the entire table click on: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date T-bills 100 bln rupees Jan. 30 Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Feb. 1 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 31 bids for 913.10 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 203.84 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.11 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)