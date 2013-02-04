GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Monday, buoyed by U.S. data which maintained expectations for a mild recovery and continued loose Federal Reserve monetary policy to support it, bolstered by solid manufacturing data from Europe and China. * The listless yen bounced back a tad from a 2 1/2-year low against the dollar on Monday as option-related buying prompted short-term players to give up a further test of the yen downside for now. * Brent crude rose to a four-month peak on Friday, with traders citing optimism about the global economic recovery, while Brent's premium over U.S. oil futures widened nearly $1 a barrel in heavy spread trading. * The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit a nine-month high on Monday after jobs and manufacturing data on Friday showed the U.S. economy's recovery remained on track and helped lift equities to five-year highs. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,781.19 (-0.57 pct) * NSE index 5,998.90 (-0.59 pct) * Rupee 53.19/20 per dollar (53.215/225) * 10-year bond yield 7.91 pct (7.91 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.26 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.85 pct on Fri (7.75/7.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc said its Indian unit has been in talks with local authorities over a tax dispute, making it the latest global company to have a run-in with tax officials in the country. * India's central bank is considering cutting the held-to-maturity (HTM) ratio for lenders starting in April, while also looking into bond purchases via open market operations in the next two months to improve liquidity, a top official said on Saturday. * A technology glitch at India's Religare Capital Markets caused "unintended transactions", the brokerage said on Saturday, a day after deeply discounted sale of large blocks of shares in Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement hit the markets. * India's central bank plans to introduce three to four gold-linked products in the next few months, in an effort to bring 20,000 tonnes of gold held in households into the banking system, but the measure is unlikely to cut bullion imports sharply, a senior official said. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's GAIL Ltd is teaming up with a unit of French group EDF to jointly scout for natural gas assets in the United States as demand in India grows, its chairman said. * India raised $585 million through a share sale in state explorer Oil India Ltd on Friday, an encouraging sign for the government's efforts to divest stakes in other state firms to bridge its fiscal deficit. * ONGC Videsh, a unit of explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, will make its US$900m debut in the US dollar bond market in late February to fund an acquisition in Azerbaijan. (IFR) * Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile network operator, hopes to issue dollar bonds of up to US$1bn in the fiscal year that ends March 31, Sarvjit Dhillon, group CFO at Bharti Enterprises, told Reuters. (IFR) * Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, one of the largest private sector fertiliser companies in India, has sent out RFPs for a US$830m project financing. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.32-38 53.40 53.52 53.30 Mod FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 1* $143.45 mln# Month-to-date** $195.57 mln Year-to-date** $4.25 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 1 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.19 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 31 $129.77 mln Month-to-date $129.77 mln Year-to-date $680.80 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 1 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 1 Foreign Banks -11.19 bln Public Sector Banks 1.09 bln Private Sector Banks 3.15 bln Mutual Funds 11.55 bln Others 12.66 bln Primary Dealers -17.27 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1180.40 (4 States) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 79.34 (SIKKIM) SDL 06.60%, 2013 Redemption Feb 04 11578.30 (3 States) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) For full table:  ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date State loans 76.70 bln rupees Feb. 5 T-Bills 100 bln rupees Feb. 6 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Friday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.09 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It said it received no bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 192 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down to 2.99 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)