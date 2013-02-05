GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors booked profits from recent strong rallies in the face of weak U.S. data and worries that a potential political shake-up could disrupt the eurozone's efforts to resolve its debt crisis. * A week-old rally in the euro came to a halt on Tuesday as investors took profits on its stellar gains in the run-up to this week's European Central Bank policy meeting, just as selling pressure on the yen eased off slightly. * Oil future prices dropped alongside equities on Monday as traders took profits after three weeks of gains and after a rise of about 10 percent rise in oil prices since the beginning of December. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as higher yields attracted buyers and stock market losses and political news from Europe fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,751.19 (-0.15 pct) * NSE index 5,987.25 (-0.19 pct) * Rupee 53.285/295 per dollar (53.19/20) * 10-year bond yield 7.94 pct (7.91 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.27 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.75/7.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell's Indian unit will challenge a claim by the local tax authorities that a share sale to its overseas parent in 2009 was undervalued by $2.7 billion, the latest tax conflict involving a foreign company in India. * India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) of bonds on Feb. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. * India needs to commit to its recent reform measures and meet its fiscal deficit targets, Fitch Ratings said on Monday, putting further pressure on a government keen to retain investment grade ratings. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Etihad Airways is close to taking a stake in India's Jet Airways, the Abu Dhabi airline said on Monday after reporting a tripling in profits for last year. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.55-60 53.50 53.55 53.48 Mod FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 4* $160.92 mln# Month-to-date** $676.63 mln Year-to-date** $4.74 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.255 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 1 $153.36 mln Month-to-date $283.13 mln Year-to-date $834.20 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 4 Foreign Banks -3.27 bln Public Sector Banks 16.09 bln Private Sector Banks -9.77 bln Mutual Funds -2.35 bln Others 6.85 bln Primary Dealers -7.56 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) For full table:  ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date State loans 76.70 bln rupees Feb. 5 T-Bills 100 bln rupees Feb. 6 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 34 bids for 720.25 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It said it accepted both bids for 12 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 83.99 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.04 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)