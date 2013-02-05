GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors booked profits
from recent strong rallies in the face of weak U.S. data and
worries that a potential political shake-up could disrupt the
eurozone's efforts to resolve its debt crisis.
* A week-old rally in the euro came to a halt on Tuesday as
investors took profits on its stellar gains in the run-up to
this week's European Central Bank policy meeting, just as
selling pressure on the yen eased off slightly.
* Oil future prices dropped alongside equities on Monday as
traders took profits after three weeks of gains and after a rise
of about 10 percent rise in oil prices since the beginning of
December.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as higher yields
attracted buyers and stock market losses and political news from
Europe fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,751.19 (-0.15 pct)
* NSE index 5,987.25 (-0.19 pct)
* Rupee 53.285/295 per dollar (53.19/20)
* 10-year bond yield 7.94 pct (7.91 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.27 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.63 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.75/7.85 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell's Indian
unit will challenge a claim by the local tax authorities that a
share sale to its overseas parent in 2009 was undervalued by
$2.7 billion, the latest tax conflict involving a foreign
company in India.
* India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) of bonds
on Feb. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on
Monday.
* India needs to commit to its recent reform measures and
meet its fiscal deficit targets, Fitch Ratings said on Monday,
putting further pressure on a government keen to retain
investment grade ratings.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Etihad Airways is close to taking a stake in India's Jet
Airways, the Abu Dhabi airline said on Monday after
reporting a tripling in profits for last year.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
53.55-60 53.50 53.55 53.48 Mod
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 4* $160.92 mln#
Month-to-date** $676.63 mln
Year-to-date** $4.74 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 4 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.255 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 1 $153.36 mln
Month-to-date $283.13 mln
Year-to-date $834.20 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 4 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 4
Foreign Banks -3.27 bln
Public Sector Banks 16.09 bln
Private Sector Banks -9.77 bln
Mutual Funds -2.35 bln
Others 6.85 bln
Primary Dealers -7.56 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50
(KERALA)
SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25
(2 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74
(3 States)
SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23
(2 States)
SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50
(RAJASTHAN)
ISSUANCES
Instrument Amount Date
State loans 76.70 bln rupees Feb. 5
T-Bills 100 bln rupees Feb. 6
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 34 bids for 720.25
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It said it accepted both
bids for 12 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 83.99 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.04 trillion
rupees.
