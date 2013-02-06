GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares recovered on Wednesday as solid euro zone data calmed nerves jarred by potential political turmoil derailing the region's efforts to resolve its debt crisis, while the prospect of a dovish new governor for the Bank of Japan weakened the yen. * The yen resumed its decline on Wednesday as investors piled back into the easy one-way trade as the market bet that a more dovish Bank of Japan governor will soon be installed to push through aggressive easing measures. * Brent crude rose on Tuesday, hitting a 20-week high as positive economic data and strong corporate earnings reports lifted Wall Street stocks and other financial markets. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in Wall Street stocks and data on European business activity that indicated improvement in the region's economy cut the appetite for safe-haven government debt, pushing benchmark yields back above 2 percent. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,659.82 (-0.46 pct) * NSE index 5,956.90 (-0.51 pct) * Rupee 53.14/15 per dollar (53.285/295) * 10-year bond yield 7.92 pct (7.94 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.29 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.64 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.75/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India Money Supply data (0930GMT) * India Finance Minister at event. (1200GMT) * India central bank officials in Guwahati for board meet. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), India's biggest housing finance company, will reduce its prime lending rate by 10 basis points starting Feb. 6, it said on Tuesday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * The Indian government expects to raise around 120 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) by selling a 9.5 percent stake in state power utility NTPC Ltd in a share auction on Feb. 7, Disinvestment Secretary Ravi Mathur said. * GlaxoSmithKline Plc has lifted its stake in its publicly-listed Indian consumer healthcare subsidiary to 72.5 percent from 43.2 percent, deepening its footprint in emerging markets and non-prescription products. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.22-27 53.43 53.43 53.28 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 5* $92.05 mln# Month-to-date** $844.28 mln Year-to-date** $4.90 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.1250 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 4 -$68.47 mln Month-to-date $214.66 mln Year-to-date $765.70 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 5 Foreign Banks -3.90 bln Public Sector Banks -4.09 bln Private Sector Banks 10.17 bln Mutual Funds -7.65 bln Others -2.48 bln Primary Dealers 7.95 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00 SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Feb 08 216.75 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 08 100000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 08 40000.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 09 3009.00 For full table:  ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date T-Bills 100 bln rupees Feb. 6 Bond Sale 120 bln rupees Feb. 8 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 31 bids for 583.20 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It said it did not receive any bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 180.61 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.20 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)