GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the euro paused on Thursday, marking time ahead of a European Central Bank policy decision and remarks from ECB President Mario Draghi on prospects for the euro zone economy. * The euro drifted lower on Thursday, while sterling wallowed at multi-month lows as cautious investors waited for the outcomes of central bank policy meetings in Europe and Britain. * Brent crude oil futures posted a modest rise on Wednesday on economic optimism, while U.S. crude prices slipped after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as weaker U.S. and European stock prices and political tension in the euro zone boosted demand for safe-haven government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,639.72 (-0.10 pct) * NSE index 5,959.20 (0.04 pct) * Rupee 53.155/165 per dollar (53.135/145) * 10-year bond yield 7.91 pct (7.92 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.28 pct (7.27 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 7.90/8.00 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India to release advance GDP estimates for 2012/13. (0530GMT) * RBI Governor to address press after cbank board meet. (0715GMT) * India's government's share sale in NTPC. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Southeast Asian central banks are in talks to overhaul the way reference rates for offshore currency derivatives are set following investigations by banks in Singapore that found traders in the city-state tried to manipulate the market, the president of Indonesia's foreign exchange industry group said. * The United States said it had sanctioned Iran's main agency in charge of broadcasting for helping the government censor Western reports, part of a broader effort by Washington to pressure Tehran's nuclear program. * India's central bank could limit gold imports by banks in "extreme circumstances," it said on Wednesday, as it put forward measures to help the world's biggest consumer of gold rein in purchases and battle a record-high current account deficit. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), a unit of a leading Indian state-owned oil refiner, has sent out requests for proposals for a $90m project financing, sources said. Proceeds will fund the setting up of a wax plant at Numaligarh in the North-Eastern Indian state of Assam. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.27-33 53.45 53.50 53.28 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 6* $213.79 mln# Month-to-date** $1.79 bln Year-to-date** $5.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.23 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 5 $12.36 mln Month-to-date $227.02 mln Year-to-date $778.10 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 6 Foreign Banks 12.61 bln Public Sector Banks -15.98 bln Private Sector Banks 10.17 bln Mutual Funds -6.60 bln Others -0.98 bln Primary Dealers 0.78 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00 SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Feb 08 216.75 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 08 100000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 08 40000.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 09 3009.00 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date Bond Sale 120 bln rupees Feb. 8 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Wednesday it accepted all 24 bids for 576.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It received two bids for 15 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 135.61 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.26 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)