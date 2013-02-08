GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were capped on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi noted risks still facing the euro zone economy, turning investor sentiment more cautious ahead of Chinese trade data for January due out during the session. * The euro hovered near two-week low on Friday after the European Central Bank chief said on Thursday he would monitor the impact of the currency's strength, making more straightforward remarks on the exchange rate than many had expected. * Brent crude oil rose to a near five-month high above $117 a barrel on Thursday after Iran rejected calls for direct talks with the United States, while U.S. crude prices fell amid pressure from growing domestic stockpiles in the Midwest. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as investors bought safe-haven U.S. debt after the head of the European Central Bank noted the risks facing the euro zone economy, cooling investors' fervor for riskier assets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,580.32 (-0.3 pct) * NSE index 5,938.80 (-0.34 pct) * Rupee 53.22/23 per dollar (53.155/165) * 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.91 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.28 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.64 pct) * Call money 7.45/7.55 pct (7.90/8.0 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to auction 120 billion rupees of government bonds. * RBI deputy governor Anand Sinha at event (0530GMT). * RBI to release forex reserves, bank lending data. (1130GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The worst is probably over for flagging Indian factories but production was likely subdued in December as global demand remained weak, a Reuters poll showed. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India has raised $2.15 billion by selling shares in state-run power utility NTPC, putting the government on track to meet its fundraising target to reduce the budget deficit. * Europe's Airbus wants to sell its C295 transport aircraft to India, an Airbus Military executive said on Thursday, adding that the company was awaiting a request for proposals from the government. * A chunky 149.77 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) project finance loan for ONGC Petro-additions (Opal) has been tied up. Sponsors for Opal are Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Gujarat State Petroleum Corp and Gas Authority of India. (IFR) * ANZ has won the mandate for Indian Oil Corp's $120 million five-year loan. As previously reported, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp also submitted sole bids for the deal last week. Price talk is at less than 200bp all-in, according to sources. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.80-85 53.53 53.72 53.50 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 7* $155.20 mln# Month-to-date** $2.04 bln Year-to-date** $6.10 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.285 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 6 $14.90 mln Month-to-date $241.92 mln Year-to-date $793.00 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 7 Foreign Banks 15.49 bln Public Sector Banks -31.50 bln Private Sector Banks 12.07 bln Mutual Funds 5.05 bln Others -4.89 bln Primary Dealers 3.78 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Feb 08 216.75 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 08 100000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 08 40000.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 09 3009.00 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date Bond Sale 120 bln rupees Feb. 8 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 41 bids for 1.17 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It received four bids for 32.10 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 135.61 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.26 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)