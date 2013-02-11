GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Oil and equities dawdled on Monday near multi-month highs
scaled after robust Chinese trade data last week, while the euro
slipped to a two-week low as uncertainty surrounded a political
scandal in Spain and a looming election in Italy.
* The euro dipped to a two-week low in Asia on Monday,
continuing to pull back from 15-month highs following what
markets perceived as slightly dovish comments from the European
Central Bank and political uncertainty in Italy and Spain.
* Brent oil futures hit a nine-month high near $119 a barrel
on Friday after data showed strong growth in Chinese oil
imports, rounding out four straight weeks of gains for the
contract and taking its premium over U.S. crude to more than
$23.
* U.S. Treasuries ended near flat on Friday after dipping
during the session when stocks resumed their climb and traders
got ready for $72 billion in new government debt supply next
week.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,484.77 (-0.49 pct)
* NSE index 5,903.50 (-0.59 pct)
* Rupee 53.50/51 per dollar (53.22/23)
* 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.88 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.25 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.62 pct)
* Call money 7.80/7.85 pct (7.45/7.55 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India is due to release the country's merchandise trade
data for January at 0630 GMT.
* India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will confer
degrees to students at a convocation ceremony of the central
bank sponsored Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research
at 0530 GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's economy will grow by 5.5 percent this fiscal year
and 6-7 percent in the next fiscal year, as Asia's third-largest
economy shows signs of reviving, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
said on Saturday.
* India plans to cut its fertiliser subsidy bill by at least
15 percent for the fiscal year 2013-14, four sources told
Reuters, a move that takes advantage of a fall in international
prices to help narrow the country's fiscal deficit.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which
has been on a buying spree, ended its agreement to gain full
control over its Israeli unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.00-03 53.90 54.05 53.85 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 8* $278.66 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.23 bln
Year-to-date** $7.29 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 8 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.50 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 7 -$8.04 mln
Month-to-date $233.88 mln
Year-to-date $784.90 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 8 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 8
Foreign Banks 9.57 bln
Public Sector Banks -34.98 bln
Private Sector Banks 20.62 bln
Mutual Funds 17.39 bln
Others 4.18 bln
Primary Dealers -16.78 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 212.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 213.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 426.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 427.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 1498.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 429.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
8.51% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 11 2553.00
7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 11 22500.00
10.47% 2015 Interest Feb 12 3366.11
For full table:
ISSUANCES
Instrument Amount Date
Tbills 100 bln rupees Feb. 13
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Friday it accepted all 65 bids for a
combined total of 1.08 trillion rupees at its twin three-day
repo auctions, through which it injects cash into the banking
system. It also accepted all 5 bids for 10.95 billion rupees at
its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 191.07 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.70 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)