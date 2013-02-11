GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Oil and equities dawdled on Monday near multi-month highs scaled after robust Chinese trade data last week, while the euro slipped to a two-week low as uncertainty surrounded a political scandal in Spain and a looming election in Italy. * The euro dipped to a two-week low in Asia on Monday, continuing to pull back from 15-month highs following what markets perceived as slightly dovish comments from the European Central Bank and political uncertainty in Italy and Spain. * Brent oil futures hit a nine-month high near $119 a barrel on Friday after data showed strong growth in Chinese oil imports, rounding out four straight weeks of gains for the contract and taking its premium over U.S. crude to more than $23. * U.S. Treasuries ended near flat on Friday after dipping during the session when stocks resumed their climb and traders got ready for $72 billion in new government debt supply next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,484.77 (-0.49 pct) * NSE index 5,903.50 (-0.59 pct) * Rupee 53.50/51 per dollar (53.22/23) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.25 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.62 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.85 pct (7.45/7.55 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India is due to release the country's merchandise trade data for January at 0630 GMT. * India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will confer degrees to students at a convocation ceremony of the central bank sponsored Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research at 0530 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economy will grow by 5.5 percent this fiscal year and 6-7 percent in the next fiscal year, as Asia's third-largest economy shows signs of reviving, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday. * India plans to cut its fertiliser subsidy bill by at least 15 percent for the fiscal year 2013-14, four sources told Reuters, a move that takes advantage of a fall in international prices to help narrow the country's fiscal deficit. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which has been on a buying spree, ended its agreement to gain full control over its Israeli unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd . USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.00-03 53.90 54.05 53.85 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 8* $278.66 mln# Month-to-date** $3.23 bln Year-to-date** $7.29 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.50 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 7 -$8.04 mln Month-to-date $233.88 mln Year-to-date $784.90 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 8 Foreign Banks 9.57 bln Public Sector Banks -34.98 bln Private Sector Banks 20.62 bln Mutual Funds 17.39 bln Others 4.18 bln Primary Dealers -16.78 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.51% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 11 2553.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 11 22500.00 10.47% 2015 Interest Feb 12 3366.11 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date Tbills 100 bln rupees Feb. 13 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Friday it accepted all 65 bids for a combined total of 1.08 trillion rupees at its twin three-day repo auctions, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all 5 bids for 10.95 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 191.07 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.70 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)