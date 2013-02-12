GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The yen hovered near fresh lows against the dollar and Japanese stocks jumped on Tuesday after a U.S. official voiced support for Japan's drive to beat deflation, assuaging fears that criticism of its aggressive stance on monetary policy would mount. * The euro rallied from nearly three-week lows against the dollar on Monday after a European Central Bank policymaker said Europe's shared currency was not overvalued at current levels. * Brent crude oil futures fell on Monday, with gasoline futures leading losses after last week's blizzard in the U.S. Northeast, one of the world's biggest gasoline markets, is expected to have had little impact on regional fuel supplies. * U.S. Treasuries dipped slightly but remained within recent ranges on Monday before new Treasury supply this week and a day ahead of President Barack Obama's State of the Union address, which will be watched for any signs of a deal on spending cuts. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,460.57 (-0.12 pct) * NSE index 5,897.85 (-0.10 pct) * Rupee 53.8450/8550 per dollar (53.50/51) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.26 pct (7.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.85 pct (7.80/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release industrial output data for December around 0530 GMT. * India will release CPI inflation data around 11.00 IST (0530 GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's current account deficit is likely to reach a record high in the fiscal year that ends in March, its central bank governor warned, a gap which the bank said previously needed to shrink for it to cut interest rates further. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India-based Cipla Ltd has put on hold a $215 million bid for control of South African generic drug firm Cipla Medpro, the chairman of the Indian drug maker said. * Bank of India is hoping to raise up to $500 million in dollar bonds, and is expected to meet investors in Europe and Asia later this month, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.18-23 53.90 54.27 54.12 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 11* $185.10 mln# Month-to-date** $3.52 bln Year-to-date** $7.58 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 8 -$280.59 mln Month-to-date -$46.71 mln Year-to-date $504.30 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 11 Foreign Banks -3.05 bln Public Sector Banks 7.36 bln Private Sector Banks -3.91 bln Mutual Funds -2.32 bln Others 4.48 bln Primary Dealers -2.56 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount 10.47% 2015 Interest Feb 12 3366.11 SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 75.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 32576.46 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 112228.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 50000.00 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date Tbills 100 bln rupees Feb. 13 Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Feb. 15 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 37 bids for 1.09 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 100 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 201.89 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.90 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)