GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday while the yen was
firmer amid conflicting interpretations of G7 comments about the
yen's recent weakness.
* The yen held firm on Wednesday, having swung higher in
dramatic style as investors cut bearish positions after an
official from the Group of Seven said there were concerns about
excessive movements in Japan's currency.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said world oil demand would
increase faster than previously expected in 2013 and OPEC raised
its outlook for the amount of crude it will need to pump this
year.
* U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as investors
looked ahead to retail sales data to shed light on consumer
habits after a lacklustre debt sale, the first for a total of
$72 billion in supply this week.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,561.04 (+0.52 pct)
* NSE index 5,922.50 (+0.42 pct)
* Rupee 53.85/86 per dollar (53.8450/8550)
* 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.86 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.26 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.63 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.80/7.85 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India is due to release the country's merchandise trade
data for January around 11:15 a.m.
* India's commerce and industry minister will deliver the
key-note address at an information technology seminar at 0400
GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees
($1.9 billion) of bonds on Feb. 15 through open market
operations using the multiple price method.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* India's HPCL plans to raise up to $500 million
through external commercial borrowings by March to fund its
various projects, its executive director for finance said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.04-07 54.16 54.37 54.04 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 12* $112.09 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.70 bln
Year-to-date** $7.76 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 12 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.90 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 11 $71.36 mln
Month-to-date $24.65 mln
Year-to-date $575.70 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 12 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 12
Foreign Banks -20.96 bln
Public Sector Banks 18.93 bln
Private Sector Banks -5.68 bln
Mutual Funds 7.70 bln
Others 3.67 bln
Primary Dealers -3.66 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.00
(2 States)
SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 75.25
(KERALA)
SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26
8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 23644.08
8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 32576.46
91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 112228.80
182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 50000.00
For full table:
ISSUANCES
Instrument Amount Date
Tbills 100 bln rupees Feb. 13
Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Feb. 15
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.24
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole
bid for 150 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 205.93 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.84 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)