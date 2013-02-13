GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday while the yen was firmer amid conflicting interpretations of G7 comments about the yen's recent weakness. * The yen held firm on Wednesday, having swung higher in dramatic style as investors cut bearish positions after an official from the Group of Seven said there were concerns about excessive movements in Japan's currency. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said world oil demand would increase faster than previously expected in 2013 and OPEC raised its outlook for the amount of crude it will need to pump this year. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to retail sales data to shed light on consumer habits after a lacklustre debt sale, the first for a total of $72 billion in supply this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,561.04 (+0.52 pct) * NSE index 5,922.50 (+0.42 pct) * Rupee 53.85/86 per dollar (53.8450/8550) * 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.26 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.80/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India is due to release the country's merchandise trade data for January around 11:15 a.m. * India's commerce and industry minister will deliver the key-note address at an information technology seminar at 0400 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds on Feb. 15 through open market operations using the multiple price method. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's HPCL plans to raise up to $500 million through external commercial borrowings by March to fund its various projects, its executive director for finance said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.04-07 54.16 54.37 54.04 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 12* $112.09 mln# Month-to-date** $3.70 bln Year-to-date** $7.76 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.90 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 11 $71.36 mln Month-to-date $24.65 mln Year-to-date $575.70 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 12 Foreign Banks -20.96 bln Public Sector Banks 18.93 bln Private Sector Banks -5.68 bln Mutual Funds 7.70 bln Others 3.67 bln Primary Dealers -3.66 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 75.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 32576.46 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 112228.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 50000.00 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date Tbills 100 bln rupees Feb. 13 Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Feb. 15 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.24 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 150 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 205.93 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.84 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)