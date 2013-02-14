GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares steadied as investors awaited the G20 meeting
of finance and central bank officials over the weekend for clues
to their views about global growth and the role currencies play
in the economies of individual member countries.
* The yen held near multi-year lows against the dollar and
euro on Thursday, finding a bit of stability following a few
sessions of volatile trade as the outcome of a Bank of Japan
policy meeting loomed.
* Brent crude oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday to close
near $119 a barrel and remain close to a nine-month high, though
gains were capped by a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as
the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its demand
outlook.
* Prices of U.S. Treasuries slid on Wednesday after a tepid
sale of 10-year debt, with yields testing key technical levels
but still unable to break through recent ranges.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,608.08 (+0.24 pct)
* NSE index 5,932.95 (+0.18 pct)
* Rupee 53.82/83 per dollar (53.85/86)
* 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.87 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.27 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.64 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.75/7.85 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India will release monthly WPI inflation data for January
around 11.30 IST (6000 GMT).
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H R Khan is at an
central bank conference in New Delhi which is out of bounds for
media.
* Francois Hollande will travel to India for a two-day trip
during which a large order for Rafale fighter jets will be
discussed. There will joint press interaction at 1 p.m. (0730
GMT) with Hollande and the Indian PM.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's headline inflation likely moderated to its lowest
level in more than three years in January, helped by a slower
rise in prices of manufactured goods, which should give
policymakers more leeway to revive a slowing economy.
* The Indian rupee may be poised to slide as economic
data from Asia's third-largest economy disappoints and
complicates central bank policymaking.
* The Indian government is likely to target 400 billion
rupees ($7.42 billion) in proceeds from stake sales in state-run
companies in the next fiscal year, a finance ministry official
with direct knowledge of budget talks told Reuters on Wednesday.
* India posted its second highest ever monthly trade deficit
of $20 billion in January as imports surged to record highs,
piling pressure on a widening current account deficit and
limiting scope for the central bank to cut interest rates.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Lands End Properties, a company belonging to Tata Group,
plans to raise 5.21 billion rupees ($96.61 million) in
three-year zero coupon bonds that will yield 10 percent at
maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.08-10 54.14 54.11 53.99 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 13* $148.76 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.70 bln
Year-to-date** $7.76 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 13 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 12 $3.25 mln
Month-to-date $27.90 mln
Year-to-date $579.00 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 13 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 13
Foreign Banks 31.05 bln
Public Sector Banks -18.13 bln
Private Sector Banks 11.89 bln
Mutual Funds -5.35 bln
Others -6.24 bln
Primary Dealers -13.21 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.00
(2 States)
SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 75.25
(KERALA)
SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26
8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 23644.08
8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 32576.46
91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 112228.80
182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 50000.00
For full table:
ISSUANCES
Instrument Amount Date
Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Feb. 15
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Wednesday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.27
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole
bid for 100 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 210.79 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.86
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)