GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares steadied as investors awaited the G20 meeting of finance and central bank officials over the weekend for clues to their views about global growth and the role currencies play in the economies of individual member countries. * The yen held near multi-year lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday, finding a bit of stability following a few sessions of volatile trade as the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting loomed. * Brent crude oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday to close near $119 a barrel and remain close to a nine-month high, though gains were capped by a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its demand outlook. * Prices of U.S. Treasuries slid on Wednesday after a tepid sale of 10-year debt, with yields testing key technical levels but still unable to break through recent ranges. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,608.08 (+0.24 pct) * NSE index 5,932.95 (+0.18 pct) * Rupee 53.82/83 per dollar (53.85/86) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.27 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.64 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.75/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release monthly WPI inflation data for January around 11.30 IST (6000 GMT). * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H R Khan is at an central bank conference in New Delhi which is out of bounds for media. * Francois Hollande will travel to India for a two-day trip during which a large order for Rafale fighter jets will be discussed. There will joint press interaction at 1 p.m. (0730 GMT) with Hollande and the Indian PM. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's headline inflation likely moderated to its lowest level in more than three years in January, helped by a slower rise in prices of manufactured goods, which should give policymakers more leeway to revive a slowing economy. * The Indian rupee may be poised to slide as economic data from Asia's third-largest economy disappoints and complicates central bank policymaking. * The Indian government is likely to target 400 billion rupees ($7.42 billion) in proceeds from stake sales in state-run companies in the next fiscal year, a finance ministry official with direct knowledge of budget talks told Reuters on Wednesday. * India posted its second highest ever monthly trade deficit of $20 billion in January as imports surged to record highs, piling pressure on a widening current account deficit and limiting scope for the central bank to cut interest rates. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Lands End Properties, a company belonging to Tata Group, plans to raise 5.21 billion rupees ($96.61 million) in three-year zero coupon bonds that will yield 10 percent at maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.08-10 54.14 54.11 53.99 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 13* $148.76 mln# Month-to-date** $3.70 bln Year-to-date** $7.76 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 12 $3.25 mln Month-to-date $27.90 mln Year-to-date $579.00 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 13 Foreign Banks 31.05 bln Public Sector Banks -18.13 bln Private Sector Banks 11.89 bln Mutual Funds -5.35 bln Others -6.24 bln Primary Dealers -13.21 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 75.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 32576.46 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 112228.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 50000.00 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Feb. 15 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Wednesday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.27 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 100 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 210.79 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.86 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)