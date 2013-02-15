GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Friday with investors turning
cautious as weak euro zone growth data presaged the G20 meeting
in this session and on Saturday in Moscow.
* The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday in the wake of data
showing the euro zone slipped deeper into recession late last
year, while markets braced for more conflicting comments on
currencies as G20 officials meet in Moscow.
* Oil prices edged up on Thursday as fears about U.S.
gasoline supply pulled the complex higher, overshadowing
concerns of weakening economic output in the euro zone.
* U.S. Treasuries yields slid from 10-month highs on
Thursday after disappointing growth data from the euro zone
spooked investors into pouring money into perceived safe havens.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,497.18 (-0.57 pct)
* NSE index 5,896.95 (-0.61 pct)
* Rupee 53.92/93 per dollar (53.82/83)
* 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.84 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.27 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.64 pct)
* Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (7.75/7.85 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* French President Francois Hollande's second day of India
visit.
* RBI to release FX, bank lending data. (1130GMT)
* India to sell 120 bln rupees of bonds, RBI to buy 100 bln
rupees of debt.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Investors' sentiment on the South Korean won turned a
corner and long positions were seen building up again in the
past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, even as
bearish positions on the Taiwan dollar reached their highest
since June.
* India and France said on Thursday they expected a free
trade agreement between India and the European Union to be
signed by April 2013, according to an Indian government
statement.
* India's central bank has relaxed rules on gold deposit
scheme offered by banks by allowing the lenders to offer the
product with lesser maturity.
* Eight Indian states will raise at least 70.70 billion rupees
($1.31 billion) via 10-year state development loans on Feb. 18,
the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* The new head of Italian defence group Finmeccanica
has inherited a corruption crisis over a $750 million
helicopter deal with India that risks hurting the company's
business in other foreign markets.
* India and France are speeding up negotiations on a $10
billion deal for 126 Rafale aircraft following disagreements
over the cost of building them in India, which caused months of
delays, two Indian Defence Ministry officials told Reuters.
* Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications is close to
raising a 65 billion rupees (US$1.2bn) 7.5-year loan. The
facility, likely to be signed before the end of March, is
expected to mark a number of firsts for the borrower. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.22-24 54.07 54.25 54.13 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 14* $59.56 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.85 bln
Year-to-date** $7.91 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 14 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.895 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 13 $130.37 mln
Month-to-date $158.27 mln
Year-to-date $709.30 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 14 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 14
Foreign Banks 10.37 bln
Public Sector Banks -60.54 bln
Private Sector Banks 5.66 bln
Mutual Funds 6.95 bln
Others -1.91 bln
Primary Dealers 39.47 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26
8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 23644.08
8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 32576.46
91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 112228.80
182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 50000.00
For full table:
ISSUANCES
Instrument Amount Date
Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Feb. 15
State loans 70.70 bln rupees Feb. 18
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.20
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole
bid for 100 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 212.19 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.74 trillion
rupees.
