GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Friday with investors turning cautious as weak euro zone growth data presaged the G20 meeting in this session and on Saturday in Moscow. * The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday in the wake of data showing the euro zone slipped deeper into recession late last year, while markets braced for more conflicting comments on currencies as G20 officials meet in Moscow. * Oil prices edged up on Thursday as fears about U.S. gasoline supply pulled the complex higher, overshadowing concerns of weakening economic output in the euro zone. * U.S. Treasuries yields slid from 10-month highs on Thursday after disappointing growth data from the euro zone spooked investors into pouring money into perceived safe havens. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,497.18 (-0.57 pct) * NSE index 5,896.95 (-0.61 pct) * Rupee 53.92/93 per dollar (53.82/83) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.27 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.64 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (7.75/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * French President Francois Hollande's second day of India visit. * RBI to release FX, bank lending data. (1130GMT) * India to sell 120 bln rupees of bonds, RBI to buy 100 bln rupees of debt. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Investors' sentiment on the South Korean won turned a corner and long positions were seen building up again in the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, even as bearish positions on the Taiwan dollar reached their highest since June. * India and France said on Thursday they expected a free trade agreement between India and the European Union to be signed by April 2013, according to an Indian government statement. * India's central bank has relaxed rules on gold deposit scheme offered by banks by allowing the lenders to offer the product with lesser maturity. * Eight Indian states will raise at least 70.70 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) via 10-year state development loans on Feb. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * The new head of Italian defence group Finmeccanica has inherited a corruption crisis over a $750 million helicopter deal with India that risks hurting the company's business in other foreign markets. * India and France are speeding up negotiations on a $10 billion deal for 126 Rafale aircraft following disagreements over the cost of building them in India, which caused months of delays, two Indian Defence Ministry officials told Reuters. * Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications is close to raising a 65 billion rupees (US$1.2bn) 7.5-year loan. The facility, likely to be signed before the end of March, is expected to mark a number of firsts for the borrower. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.22-24 54.07 54.25 54.13 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 14* $59.56 mln# Month-to-date** $3.85 bln Year-to-date** $7.91 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 14 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.895 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 13 $130.37 mln Month-to-date $158.27 mln Year-to-date $709.30 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 14 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 14 Foreign Banks 10.37 bln Public Sector Banks -60.54 bln Private Sector Banks 5.66 bln Mutual Funds 6.95 bln Others -1.91 bln Primary Dealers 39.47 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 32576.46 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 112228.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 50000.00 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Feb. 15 State loans 70.70 bln rupees Feb. 18 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.20 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 100 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 212.19 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.74 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)