GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares rallied and the yen fell on Monday after Tokyo escaped direct criticism from its G20 peers on its aggressive reflationary plans that have weakened the currency. * The yen started a fresh week on the backfoot after Japan escaped direct criticism from its G20 peers on its aggressive reflationary plans that have weakened the currency and raised international complaints of competitive advantage. * Oil prices sank on Friday and Brent futures finished their first negative week since mid-January after an unexpected dip in U.S. industrial production spurred concerns about lagging economic activity. * U.S. Treasuries prices slid on Friday on brighter outlooks from consumers, with investors turning to fiscal talks in Washington as a slate of budget cuts looms. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,468.15 (-0.15 pct) * NSE index 5,887.40 (-0.16 pct) * Rupee 53.22/23 per dollar (53.92/93) * 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.80/7.90 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * David Cameron's India visit begins. * India cbank deputy Anand Sinha at event. (1230 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * British Prime Minister David Cameron arrives in India on Monday to try to win new investment in the face of fierce global competition as a scandal engulfs an Anglo-Italian helicopter deal. * India is aggressively pursuing tax claims against multinational firms operating in the country as the government seeks to rein in its budget deficit, taking particular aim at IT and back-office functions, tax officials say. * India's finance minister plans to cut the public spending target for fiscal 2013/14 by up to 10 percent from this year's original target, in what would be the most austere budget in recent history as he tries to avert a sovereign credit downgrade. * Investors are betting Indian bonds are set for their biggest rally since the global financial crisis, wagering that a government at risk of losing its investment-grade rating will put fiscal discipline ahead of election largesse. * The head of India's central bank said on Saturday there was room for monetary easing but it was limited, and there were upside risks to inflation resulting from food and commodity prices. * India's state fuel retailers plan to raise gasoline prices by about 2.7 percent and diesel by about 1 percent from Saturday due to rising global crude prices, officials at the companies said on Friday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Indian state-run gas company GAIL, in a tie up with EDF, has placed a non-binding bid for Repsol's LNG assets in Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and Peru, the Indian company's chairman said. The bid value was not disclosed * Unichem Laboratories said it plans to sell a drug manufacturing plant located in central India to a unit of U.S.-based Mylan for 1.6 billion rupees ($29.7 million). * India's Mahindra Satyam, a software services unit of Tech Mahindra, said it acquired a majority stake in Brazil's Complex IT, a provider of consultancy on the use of SAP AG's business management software. * Etihad Airways needs to revise its deal to buy a stake in India's Jet Airways and it is too soon to say when a final agreement will be struck, the Abu Dhabi airline's chairman told Reuters on Sunday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.64-68 54.34 54.63 54.48 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 15* $45.60 mln# Month-to-date** $3.95 bln Year-to-date** $8.01 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 15 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.17 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 14 $12.09 mln Month-to-date $170.36 mln Year-to-date $721.40 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 15 Foreign Banks -10.33 bln Public Sector Banks 20.79 bln Private Sector Banks 0.09 bln Mutual Funds -12.68 bln Others 7.70 bln Primary Dealers -16.98 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 18 21060.00 12.40% 2013 Interest Feb 20 7430.02 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Feb 21 1180.44 (17 States) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Feb 22 349.60 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 22 85000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 22 40000.00 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date State loans 70.70 bln rupees Feb. 18 T-Bills 100 bln rupees Feb. 20 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Friday it accepted all 39 bids for 1.20 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 150 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 217.19 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.82 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)