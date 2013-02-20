GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by rising global equities overnight on an improving global economic outlook, while the yen resumed its decline. * The yen held its ground against the dollar on Wednesday as doubts surfaced on whether the Bank of Japan will put into action bold plans to jumpstart the economy, while sterling languished at a seven-month low. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday as traders grew bullish amid a rally in U.S. stock markets, even as U.S. pipeline bottlenecks and European economic concerns threatened to weigh on oil markets. * U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday as gains in the stock market reduced the appeal of safer but low-yielding bonds, but worries over the possible federal spending cuts and outcome of the upcoming Italian election limited bond losses. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,635.72 (0.69 pct) * NSE index 5,939.70 (0.70 pct) * Rupee 54.185/195 per dollar (54.22/23) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.26 pct (7.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (7.75/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * British Prime Minister David Cameron's India visit. * Debt limit auction for FIIs. * Nationwide two-day industrial strike begins. * India trade minister in Mumbai. (0530 GMT) * Indian cabinet committee on investment meets. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The scheduled 120-billion-rupee ($2.22 billion) bond auction, which was due to be held on Feb. 22, has been cancelled, the Indian government said in a release on Monday, citing a build-up of its cash balance with the Reserve Bank of India. * India's central bank will issue final guidelines on new bank licenses before the current fiscal year ends in March, local television news channels reported, quoting Deputy Governor Anand Sinha. * Major Indian trade unions have called for a two-day strike starting on Wednesday, as the beleaguered government prepares to present an austerity budget to parliament and weather a corruption scandal in a big arms deal. * India is now paying Iran only in rupees for its oil after it lost another payment route in euros due to tougher sanctions from Feb. 6, sources at local refiners said, leaving Tehran struggling to use the tightly-restricted Indian currency. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Reliance Industries and UK partner BP plan joint investment of more than $5 billion over the next three to five years to boost declining output at a key natural gas field off India's east coast. * Indian Defence Minister A.K. Antony said on Tuesday it was "too early" to consider the possibility of foul play in a planned $10 billion deal with France's Dassault Aviation for Rafale war planes. * Bank of India (BoI) may reopen the market for Indian banks after the Lunar New Year's break which almost shut the markets for two weeks. The bank will meet investors in Asia and Europe on February 21-22. BoI has already completed the US leg of investor meetings in early February. A US$500m deal is likely to follow. (IFR) * Nomura has joined the US$270m seven-year loan for Manipal Education as an equal-status arranger, according to sources. The senior secured deal, originally mandated to Deutsche Bank and ICICI Bank, offers a margin of 600bp over Libor. It has an average life of 4.8 years. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.41-44 54.58 54.58 54.47 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 19* -$33.53 mln# Month-to-date** $4.02 bln Year-to-date** $8.08 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.275 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 15 -$14.92 mln Month-to-date $155.44 mln Year-to-date $706.50 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 18 Foreign Banks -3.33 bln Public Sector Banks -0.48 bln Private Sector Banks 10.34 bln Mutual Funds 3.70 bln Others 1.63 bln Primary Dealers -11.85 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount 12.40% 2013 Interest Feb 20 7430.02 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Feb 21 1180.44 (17 States) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Feb 22 349.60 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 22 85000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 22 40000.00 For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Amount Date T-Bills 100 bln rupees Feb. 20 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 37 bids for 1.26 trillion rupees at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 550 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 208.96 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.73 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)