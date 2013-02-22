GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Friday, recouping the previous day's steep losses, as investors reassessed the Federal Reserve's commitment to its current accommodative policy while weak U.S. and European data clouded growth prospects, limiting gains. * The dollar bustled near a 5-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies on Friday, on doubts over just how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its quantitative easing in place. * Brent crude oil fell to a three-week low below $114 a barrel on Thursday, dropping almost 2 percent as weak economic data added to concerns that the rally that began at the start of the year may be over done. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as renewed worries about Europe's economic recovery and sluggish domestic jobs and business conditions led investors to buy less risky government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,325.36 (-1.62 pct) * NSE index 5,852.25 (-1.53 pct) * Rupee 54.47/48 per dollar (54.075/085) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.26 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.64 pct) * Call money 7.90/8.00 pct (7.85/7.95 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data. (1130GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's austerity push in a budget to be unveiled on Thursday threatens to have the unintended impact of adding to inflationary pressure, hampering chances for rapid interest rate cuts that the government wants, central bank officials told Reuters. * Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA will invest about 30 billion yen ($320 million) in a new car assembly plant in India, the Nikkei said. * India plans to raise about $880 million next month cutting its stakes in two state companies, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that will help the government tackle the budget deficit. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Italian defence group Finmeccanica has delayed publication of its 2012 results after a bribery probe connected with the sale of 12 helicopters to Indian authorities, it said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.97-99 54.80 55.00 54.85 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 21* $222.77 mln# Month-to-date** $4.10 bln Year-to-date** $8.16 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.495 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 20 $118.83 mln Month-to-date $216.45 mln Year-to-date $767.50 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 21 Foreign Banks -4.82 bln Public Sector Banks 8.75 bln Private Sector Banks -3.59 bln Mutual Funds 0.25 bln Others 6.59 bln Primary Dealers -7.18 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Feb 22 349.60 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 22 85000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 22 40000.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 35 bids for 1.12 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 450 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 220.78 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.85 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)