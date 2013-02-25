GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Monday, with investors still picking up shares battered by last week's steep plunge, while the yen fell to fresh lows on news a reflationary advocate could head the Bank of Japan next month. * The yen skidded to a 33-month low on Monday on reports that an advocate of aggressive monetary easing could soon head the Bank of Japan, while sterling was broadly lower following Moody's downgrade of Britain's prized triple-A sovereign rating. * Oil prices rose on Friday as German business sentiment improved, but crude futures still fell by the largest weekly margin of 2013 after a sell-off in commodities markets earlier this week. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Friday in the absence of key U.S. economic data, as investors prepared for testimony next week from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, which will be scoured for clues of when the central bank may slow or stop buying bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,317.01 (-0.04 pct) * NSE index 5,850.30 (-0.03 pct) * Rupee 54.1750/1850 per dollar (54.47/48) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.61 pct (7.62 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.90/8.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao endorsed the unanimous recommendation of all external members of the bank to cut its policy interest rate last month - the first cut in 9 months - minutes of the quarterly meeting released on Saturday showed. * Indian companies from any business sector will be allowed to seek entry to the country's the banking industry as the government looks to bring banking services to the large proportion of the population without bank accounts. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Bharti Airtel Ltd is planning to meet global investors for what could potentially be its debut dollar bond sale nearly two years after failing to pull the trigger on a similar exercise. * NTPC, India's largest power producer, is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.05 million) via 10-year bonds, according to a termsheet seen by Reuters. * USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.56-59 54.60 54.67 54.55 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 22* $51.72 mln# Month-to-date** $4.32 bln Year-to-date** $8.37 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.20 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 21 $198.43 mln Month-to-date $414.88 mln Year-to-date $965.90 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 22 Foreign Banks 18.62 bln Public Sector Banks -14.81 bln Private Sector Banks 11.22 bln Mutual Funds -14.98 bln Others -1.29 bln Primary Dealers 1.24 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Feb 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 95.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 92.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 25 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 128.93 (KERALA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Feb 25 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 25 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Feb 25 473.55 (2 States) SDL 06.95%, 2013 Redemption Feb 25 86880.88 (27 States) 6.72% 2014 Interest Feb 25 5131.93 SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 11.61 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Friday it accepted all 37 bids for 742.20 billion rupees at its evening three-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all 6 bids for 3.65 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 220.73 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.84 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)