GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Tuesday, taking their lead from overnight plunges in global equities while currency markets remain volatile as no party has won a Senate majority in Italy's elections, extending fears of a resurgent euro zone debt crisis. * The euro crouched near a six-week low against the dollar while the yen kept some distance from multi-month lows on Tuesday after the spectre of political gridlock in Italy spurred traders to seek refuge in the U.S. and Japanese currencies. * Brent crude futures fell by more than a dollar to one-month lows below $114 a barrel on Tuesday as a potential political vacuum in Italy revived worries over instability in the debt-plagued euro zone. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose and benchmark yields dipped to the lowest level in a month on Monday as uncertainty over whether Italy would be able to form a stable government whetted investors' appetite for safe-haven U.S. debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,331.69 (+0.08 pct) * NSE index 5,854.75 (+0.08 pct) * Rupee 54.8650/8750 per dollar (54.1750/1850) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.61 pct) * Call money 7.85/7.90 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's finance minister had a bruising battle with cabinet colleagues in the run-up to the budget he unveils this week, rebuffing demands for pre-election spending and insisting on austerity to shore up investors' faith in a troubled economy. * India's central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of federal government bonds on March 1 through open market operation, it said in a release on Monday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Indian government will unveil the railway budget for 2013/14 starting at 0630 GMT. * The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty is scheduled to address an investors' conference at 0430 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp priced a 15 billion rupees ($278.5 million) seven-year deal at 8.87 percent. (IFR) * London-listed Great Eastern Energy Corp is planning an Indian IPO of 8m shares totalling about 4 billion rupees ($74 million). (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.38-42 54.20 54.38 54.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 25* $45.86 mln# Month-to-date** $4.35 bln Year-to-date** $8.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.90 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 22 -$157.76 mln Month-to-date $257.12 mln Year-to-date $808.20 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 25 Foreign Banks -15.15 bln Public Sector Banks 17.68 bln Private Sector Banks -4.79 bln Mutual Funds -4.80 bln Others 3.78 bln Primary Dealers 3.28 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 11.61 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.28 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 165.37 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.76 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)