GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell on Tuesday, taking their lead from
overnight plunges in global equities while currency markets
remain volatile as no party has won a Senate majority in Italy's
elections, extending fears of a resurgent euro zone debt crisis.
* The euro crouched near a six-week low against the dollar
while the yen kept some distance from multi-month lows on
Tuesday after the spectre of political gridlock in Italy spurred
traders to seek refuge in the U.S. and Japanese
currencies.
* Brent crude futures fell by more than a dollar to
one-month lows below $114 a barrel on Tuesday as a potential
political vacuum in Italy revived worries over instability in
the debt-plagued euro zone.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose and benchmark yields dipped
to the lowest level in a month on Monday as uncertainty over
whether Italy would be able to form a stable government whetted
investors' appetite for safe-haven U.S. debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,331.69 (+0.08 pct)
* NSE index 5,854.75 (+0.08 pct)
* Rupee 54.8650/8750 per dollar (54.1750/1850)
* 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.80 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.22 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.61 pct)
* Call money 7.85/7.90 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's finance minister had a bruising battle with
cabinet colleagues in the run-up to the budget he unveils this
week, rebuffing demands for pre-election spending and insisting
on austerity to shore up investors' faith in a troubled economy.
* India's central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees
($1.9 billion) of federal government bonds on March 1 through
open market operation, it said in a release on Monday.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Indian government will unveil the railway budget for
2013/14 starting at 0630 GMT.
* The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor K.C.
Chakrabarty is scheduled to address an investors' conference at
0430 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* State-owned Rural Electrification Corp priced a 15 billion
rupees ($278.5 million) seven-year deal at 8.87 percent. (IFR)
* London-listed Great Eastern Energy Corp is planning an
Indian IPO of 8m shares totalling about 4 billion rupees ($74
million). (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.38-42 54.20 54.38 54.10 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 25* $45.86 mln#
Month-to-date** $4.35 bln
Year-to-date** $8.41 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 25 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.90 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 22 -$157.76 mln
Month-to-date $257.12 mln
Year-to-date $808.20 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 25 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 25
Foreign Banks -15.15 bln
Public Sector Banks 17.68 bln
Private Sector Banks -4.79 bln
Mutual Funds -4.80 bln
Others 3.78 bln
Primary Dealers 3.28 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 819.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 410.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 697.85
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 82.40
(GOA)
SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 11.61
For full table:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.28
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole
bid 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 165.37 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.76 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)