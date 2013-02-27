GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rebounded on Wednesday as U.S. equities rose on solid data and the Federal Reserve's affirmation of its commitment to monetary stimulus, but investors remained wary of political gridlock in Italy re-igniting the euro zone financial crisis. * The yen held near one-month highs on Wednesday, remaining susceptible to bursts of short-covering as political uncertainty in Italy kept the euro under the gun. * Brent crude oil fell to a one-month low under $113 a barrel on Tuesday as inconclusive Italian election results revived investor concerns about instability in the euro zone and about future demand for fuel. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday, though yields held near their lowest levels in a month, as political instability in Italy boosted demand for lower risk assets and after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the U.S. central bank's bond purchases. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,015.14 (-1.64 pct) * NSE index 5,761.35 (-1.60 pct) * Rupee 54.09/10 per dollar (54.8650/8750) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.85/7.90 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * After long failing to act on foreign investor complaints, Indian policy makers find themselves in an ironic bind: As global interest in Indian derivatives surges, it is Singapore, not Mumbai, that is reaping the benefits. * India reined in spending on its vast but decrepit rail network on Tuesday, setting the tone for what is expected to be the most austere federal budget in years in two days' time as the government struggles to tame its fiscal deficit. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Indian government will present an annual report on the health of the economy, which is battling the worst slowdown in a decade, at 0530 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Leading mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corp fixed a minimum 5 billion rupees three-year bond at 9.35 percent via Axis Bank. This is the third issue from the borrower in less than 10 days. (IFR) * State-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has invited bids for an at least 1.5 billion-rupee bond sale on Wednesday. SAIL has capped the coupon rate at 8.70 percent. Pay-in is targeted for March 6. The bonds are locally rated Triple A by Crisil and India Ratings. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.37-39 54.48 54.46 54.34 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 26* $13.80 mln# Month-to-date** $4.40 bln Year-to-date** $8.46 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.10 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 25 $36.84 mln Month-to-date $293.96 mln Year-to-date $845.00 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 26 Foreign Banks 0.51 bln Public Sector Banks 47.03 bln Private Sector Banks -15.22 bln Mutual Funds -11.10 bln Others 1.15 bln Primary Dealers -22.38 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 11.61 SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 39 bids for 1.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 256.10 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.60 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)