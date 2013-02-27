GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rebounded on Wednesday as U.S. equities rose
on solid data and the Federal Reserve's affirmation of its
commitment to monetary stimulus, but investors remained wary of
political gridlock in Italy re-igniting the euro zone financial
crisis.
* The yen held near one-month highs on Wednesday, remaining
susceptible to bursts of short-covering as political uncertainty
in Italy kept the euro under the gun.
* Brent crude oil fell to a one-month low under $113 a
barrel on Tuesday as inconclusive Italian election results
revived investor concerns about instability in the euro zone and
about future demand for fuel.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday, though yields held
near their lowest levels in a month, as political instability in
Italy boosted demand for lower risk assets and after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the U.S. central bank's
bond purchases.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,015.14 (-1.64 pct)
* NSE index 5,761.35 (-1.60 pct)
* Rupee 54.09/10 per dollar (54.8650/8750)
* 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.80 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.23 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.63 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.85/7.90 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* After long failing to act on foreign investor complaints,
Indian policy makers find themselves in an ironic bind: As
global interest in Indian derivatives surges, it is Singapore,
not Mumbai, that is reaping the benefits.
* India reined in spending on its vast but decrepit rail
network on Tuesday, setting the tone for what is expected to be
the most austere federal budget in years in two days' time as
the government struggles to tame its fiscal deficit.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* The Indian government will present an annual report on the
health of the economy, which is battling the worst slowdown in a
decade, at 0530 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Leading mortgage financier Housing Development Finance
Corp fixed a minimum 5 billion rupees three-year bond at 9.35
percent via Axis Bank. This is the third issue from the borrower
in less than 10 days. (IFR)
* State-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has invited bids
for an at least 1.5 billion-rupee bond sale on Wednesday. SAIL
has capped the coupon rate at 8.70 percent. Pay-in is targeted
for March 6. The bonds are locally rated Triple A by Crisil and
India Ratings. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.37-39 54.48 54.46 54.34 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 26* $13.80 mln#
Month-to-date** $4.40 bln
Year-to-date** $8.46 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 26 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.10 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 25 $36.84 mln
Month-to-date $293.96 mln
Year-to-date $845.00 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 26 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 26
Foreign Banks 0.51 bln
Public Sector Banks 47.03 bln
Private Sector Banks -15.22 bln
Mutual Funds -11.10 bln
Others 1.15 bln
Primary Dealers -22.38 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 11.61
SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38
(4 States)
SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62
(4 States)
SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10
(KERALA)
SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78
(4 States)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00
(WEST BENGAL)
7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78
5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50
7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50
For full table:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 39 bids for 1.15
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted the sole
bid for 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 256.10 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.60 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)