GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended gains for a second day on Thursday as sentiment improved after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus, while Italy found investor confidence in its debt despite political turmoil. * The euro held its ground against the dollar and yen on Thursday, with euro bulls taking heart after a relatively smooth auction of Italian government bonds helped ease worries about the country's inconclusive election. * Brent crude oil prices fell to a four-week low beneath $112 a barrel on Wednesday as the sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude oil stockpiles and a sharp slide in gasoline prices added to concerns about faltering demand. * The commitment to a stimulative monetary policy reiterated by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke favoured riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. debt, sending U.S. bond prices lower on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,152.41 (+0.72 pct) * NSE index 5,796.90 (+0.62 pct) * Rupee 53.86/87 per dollar (54.09/10) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.62 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present one of the most highly anticipated Indian budgets of recent years on Thursday, a blueprint for austerity that forms the centrepiece of India's efforts to stave off a damaging credit ratings downgrade. * The Reserve Bank of India rejected some bids in a treasury bill auction on Wednesday because investors had demanded yields it considered to be too high, said sources with direct knowledge of the matter. * KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will unveil the budget for 2013/14 starting at 0530 GMT. This is likely to be one of the most difficult budgetary exercises for the government due to the challenging macro backdrop. * India will release the GDP data for October-December quarter at 0530 GMT. * India will release infrastructure output data for January at 0630 GMT. * India reports its federal fiscal deficit for the April 2012-Jan 2013 period at 1030 GMT. * Reserve Bank of India deputy Urjit Patel will speak to reporters post the federal budget for 2013/14 at 1030 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Standard Chartered Plc is in talks to buy Morgan Stanley's Indian private wealth management unit, which manages about $1 billion including loans, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise 4.5 billion rupees ($83.1 million) via three-year bonds with a 1-year 1-day put/call option at 9.05 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.98-00 53.97 54.23 54.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 27* $19.73 mln# Month-to-date** $4.40 bln Year-to-date** $8.46 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.90 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 25 $36.84 mln Month-to-date $293.96 mln Year-to-date $845.00 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 27 Foreign Banks 22.51 bln Public Sector Banks -8.92 bln Private Sector Banks -10.07 bln Mutual Funds -7.43 bln Others -0.04 bln Primary Dealers 3.94 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Wednesday it accepted all 37 bids for 1.13 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 500 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 259.14 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.96 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)