GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares extended gains for a second day on Thursday
as sentiment improved after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus, while
Italy found investor confidence in its debt despite political
turmoil.
* The euro held its ground against the dollar and yen on
Thursday, with euro bulls taking heart after a relatively smooth
auction of Italian government bonds helped ease worries about
the country's inconclusive election.
* Brent crude oil prices fell to a four-week low beneath
$112 a barrel on Wednesday as the sixth straight weekly rise in
U.S. crude oil stockpiles and a sharp slide in gasoline prices
added to concerns about faltering demand.
* The commitment to a stimulative monetary policy reiterated
by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke favoured riskier assets
over safe-haven U.S. debt, sending U.S. bond prices lower on
Wednesday.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,152.41 (+0.72 pct)
* NSE index 5,796.90 (+0.62 pct)
* Rupee 53.86/87 per dollar (54.09/10)
* 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.82 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.19 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.62 pct)
* Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present one of the
most highly anticipated Indian budgets of recent years on
Thursday, a blueprint for austerity that forms the centrepiece
of India's efforts to stave off a damaging credit ratings
downgrade.
* The Reserve Bank of India rejected some bids in a treasury
bill auction on Wednesday because investors had demanded yields
it considered to be too high, said sources with direct knowledge
of the matter.
*
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India will unveil the budget for 2013/14 starting at 0530
GMT. This is likely to be one of the most difficult budgetary
exercises for the government due to the challenging macro
backdrop.
* India will release the GDP data for October-December
quarter at 0530 GMT.
* India will release infrastructure output data for January
at 0630 GMT.
* India reports its federal fiscal deficit for the April
2012-Jan 2013 period at 1030 GMT.
* Reserve Bank of India deputy Urjit Patel will speak to
reporters post the federal budget for 2013/14 at 1030 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Standard Chartered Plc is in talks to buy Morgan
Stanley's Indian private wealth management unit, which
manages about $1 billion including loans, two sources with
direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
* India's Exim Bank plans to raise 4.5 billion
rupees ($83.1 million) via three-year bonds with a 1-year 1-day
put/call option at 9.05 percent, a source with knowledge of the
deal said on Wednesday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
53.98-00 53.97 54.23 54.00 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 27* $19.73 mln#
Month-to-date** $4.40 bln
Year-to-date** $8.46 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 26 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.90 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 25 $36.84 mln
Month-to-date $293.96 mln
Year-to-date $845.00 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 27 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 27
Foreign Banks 22.51 bln
Public Sector Banks -8.92 bln
Private Sector Banks -10.07 bln
Mutual Funds -7.43 bln
Others -0.04 bln
Primary Dealers 3.94 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38
(4 States)
SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62
(4 States)
SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10
(KERALA)
SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78
(4 States)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00
(WEST BENGAL)
7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78
5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50
7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50
For full table:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Wednesday it accepted all 37 bids for 1.13
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids
for 500 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 259.14 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.96 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)