GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged down on Friday, with manufacturing data from China that broadly met expectations helping to somewhat taper sentiment burdened by worries over the economic fallout from Italy's political confusion and likely U.S. spending cuts. * The euro remained under pressure on Friday, a day after notching its biggest monthly fall against the dollar in nine months, with risk appetite hurt by political uncertainty in Italy and U.S. government spending cuts that are due to kick in. * Brent crude slipped toward $111 a barrel on Friday, weighed down by concerns that oil demand will be hurt if China's economy continues to sputter, the euro zone remains weak and automatic spending cuts are enacted in the United States. * U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Friday, supported by safe-haven bids as the U.S. economy braces for federal spending cuts from this month and also on uncertainty over Italy's political crisis. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,861.54 (-1.52 pct) * NSE index 5,693.05 (-1.79 pct) * Rupee 54.36/37 per dollar (54.86/87) * 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.80/7.90 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India unveiled a surge in government spending on Thursday, despite expectations of an austerity budget to shore up its finances, imposing new taxes on the rich and large companies to fund a dash for growth ahead of an election due by next year. * India's budget disappointed foreign investors on Thursday by failing to deliver a much anticipated cut in withholding taxes for debt investments and creating confusion with a proposal that appeared to target tax treaties. * India's economic outlook remains "uncertain" due to risks from global developments and domestic policy constraints, while high inflation constrains monetary policy, Fitch Ratings said in a note after the 2013/14 budget on Thursday. * Fitch Ratings sovereign analyst Art Woo said on Thursday the 2013/14 budget will not impact India's sovereign ratings, although the country could find it challenging to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent for the next fiscal year. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Manufacturing PMI for February to be released at 0500 GMT. * Weekly foreign exchange reserves to be released at 1130 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd on Thursday sweetened its offer by 17 percent to take over South Africa's third-largest drugmaker, Cipla Medpro South Africa Ltd, ending the uncertainty of an earlier offer that had been put on hold by the Indian company. Cipla, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, said it would spend about $512 million, or 10 rand a share, to acquire Cipla Medpro and then delist the South African drugmaker. * Shares in India's Suzlon Energy plunged as much as 45 percent to a record low on Thursday as investors worried about the wind turbine maker's debts pared their holdings after a partial stake sale by its founders. * HDFC Bank has paved the way for Indian banks to return to the offshore debt markets with a US $500 million five-year bond that tapped into pent-up demand for the sector. Pricing on the Reg S deal was aggressive, coming as far inside initial price guidance as any new issue this year from Asia. Moreover, the deal pulled in a chunky US$5 billion order book, with little attrition even at the final price. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.00-03 54.74 55.02 54.70 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 28* -$242.24 mln# Month-to-date** $4.56 bln Year-to-date** $8.63 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.40 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 27 $394.04 mln Month-to-date $742.95 mln Year-to-date $1.29 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 28 Foreign Banks -20.64 bln Public Sector Banks 76.39 bln Private Sector Banks 1.32 bln Mutual Funds -39.80 bln Others 3.40 bln Primary Dealers -20.66 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 37 bids for 1.07 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 1.25 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 266.08 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down to 2.94 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)