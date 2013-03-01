GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged down on Friday, with manufacturing data
from China that broadly met expectations helping to somewhat
taper sentiment burdened by worries over the economic fallout
from Italy's political confusion and likely U.S. spending
cuts.
* The euro remained under pressure on Friday, a day after
notching its biggest monthly fall against the dollar in nine
months, with risk appetite hurt by political uncertainty in
Italy and U.S. government spending cuts that are due to kick in.
* Brent crude slipped toward $111 a barrel on Friday,
weighed down by concerns that oil demand will be hurt if China's
economy continues to sputter, the euro zone remains weak and
automatic spending cuts are enacted in the United States.
* U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Friday, supported by
safe-haven bids as the U.S. economy braces for federal spending
cuts from this month and also on uncertainty over Italy's
political crisis.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,861.54 (-1.52 pct)
* NSE index 5,693.05 (-1.79 pct)
* Rupee 54.36/37 per dollar (54.86/87)
* 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.80 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.18 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.60 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.80/7.90 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India unveiled a surge in government spending on Thursday,
despite expectations of an austerity budget to shore up its
finances, imposing new taxes on the rich and large companies to
fund a dash for growth ahead of an election due by next year.
* India's budget disappointed foreign investors on Thursday
by failing to deliver a much anticipated cut in withholding
taxes for debt investments and creating confusion with a
proposal that appeared to target tax treaties.
* India's economic outlook remains "uncertain" due to risks
from global developments and domestic policy constraints, while
high inflation constrains monetary policy, Fitch Ratings said in
a note after the 2013/14 budget on Thursday.
* Fitch Ratings sovereign analyst Art Woo said on Thursday
the 2013/14 budget will not impact India's sovereign ratings,
although the country could find it challenging to meet its
fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent for the next fiscal year.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Manufacturing PMI for February to be released at 0500 GMT.
* Weekly foreign exchange reserves to be released at 1130
GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd on Thursday sweetened
its offer by 17 percent to take over South Africa's
third-largest drugmaker, Cipla Medpro South Africa Ltd,
ending the uncertainty of an earlier offer that had been put on
hold by the Indian company.
Cipla, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, said it
would spend about $512 million, or 10 rand a share, to acquire
Cipla Medpro and then delist the South African drugmaker.
* Shares in India's Suzlon Energy plunged as much
as 45 percent to a record low on Thursday as investors worried
about the wind turbine maker's debts pared their holdings after
a partial stake sale by its founders.
* HDFC Bank has paved the way for Indian banks to return to
the offshore debt markets with a US $500 million five-year bond
that tapped into pent-up demand for the sector. Pricing on the
Reg S deal was aggressive, coming as far inside initial price
guidance as any new issue this year from Asia. Moreover, the
deal pulled in a chunky US$5 billion order book, with little
attrition even at the final price. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.00-03 54.74 55.02 54.70 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 28* -$242.24 mln#
Month-to-date** $4.56 bln
Year-to-date** $8.63 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 28 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.40 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 27 $394.04 mln
Month-to-date $742.95 mln
Year-to-date $1.29 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Feb. 28 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 28
Foreign Banks -20.64 bln
Public Sector Banks 76.39 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.32 bln
Mutual Funds -39.80 bln
Others 3.40 bln
Primary Dealers -20.66 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38
(4 States)
SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62
(4 States)
SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10
(KERALA)
SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78
(4 States)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00
(WEST BENGAL)
7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78
5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50
7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50
For full table:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 37 bids for 1.07
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids
for 1.25 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 266.08 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down to 2.94 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)