GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Monday, with sentiment hurt by a patchy global growth outlook and weak data from Europe, but losses were limited as robust U.S. economic figures overshadowed worries about automatic spending cuts hurting the U.S. economy. * The euro hovered near a 2-1/2 month low on Monday while the dollar stayed close to a six-month high versus a basket of currencies as signs of improvement in the U.S. economy stood in stark contrast to a series of weak euro zone data. * Brent crude prices fell to a six-week low below $110 per barrel on Friday, erasing all gains so far in 2013 as political gridlock in Washington was set to trigger automatic U.S. budget cuts. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as Washington looked set to implement spending cuts that are likely to weigh on economic growth and as European data pointed to a worsening economy in the region. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,918.52 (+0.30 pct) * NSE index 5,719.70 (+0.47 pct) * Rupee 54.90/91 per dollar (54.36/37) * 10-year bond yield 7.91 pct (7.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.61 pct (7.62 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.75/7.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India government has provided 20 billion rupees ($364.3 million) as premium towards interest payments for bond buybacks in 2013/14 fiscal year starting April and the buyback will be cash and fiscal deficit neutral, a government statement said on Friday. * Staking his credibility on meeting a deficit-cutting target, Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is likely to be forced to scale back spending in the upcoming fiscal year after delivering a federal budget that makes aggressive revenue assumptions. * Indian real estate developer Unitech wants to add allegations linked to the manipulation of Libor to an existing dispute with Deutsche Bank, in a move that could set a precedent for cases against other banks. * India's finance minister P. Chidambaram appealed to people not to buy so much gold as a way of reducing hefty imports, speaking on television a day after his 2013/14 budget surprised traders by keeping gold import duty unchanged at 6 percent. * India is not likely to roll out a planned programme to subsidise food for tens of millions of people before the middle of the 2013/14 fiscal year that ends next March, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told CNBC TV18 news channel on Friday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's central bank governor D. Subbarao and deputy governor K.C. Chakrabarty and Urjit Patel will address the India-OECD-World Bank conference in New Delhi starting at 0320 GMT. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address representatives of industry associations, explaining his budget proposals starting at 0930 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has invited bids on March 6 to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($556.82 million) through private placement of 10-year bonds, three sources with knowledge of the deal said. The bonds are guaranteed by the government and the base size of the issue is 10 billion rupees, said the sources. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.45-50 54.91 55.57 55.35 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 1* $114.19 mln# Month-to-date** (Feb) $4.34 bln Year-to-date** $8.40 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 1 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.90 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 28 $142.09 mln Month-to-date (Feb) $885.04 mln Year-to-date $1.44 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 1 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 1 Foreign Banks -31.88 bln Public Sector Banks 69.18 bln Private Sector Banks -24.48 bln Mutual Funds -9.15 bln Others 2.79 bln Primary Dealers -6.47 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Mar 04 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Mar 04 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Mar 04 869.20 (3 States) 7.27% 2013 Interest Mar 04 16721.00 7.38% 2015 Interest Mar 04 22509.00 SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 134.25 (ASSAM) For full table: ISSUANCES SECURITY AMOUNT DATE 10-year state loans At least 98.78 bln rupees March 5 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Friday it accepted all 38 bids for 1.04 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all 9 bids for 29.90 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 272.57 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.97 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)