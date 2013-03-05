GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rebounded after a sharp sell-off triggered by slumping Chinese stocks the previous session, as a globally accommodative monetary stance helped eased concerns and revived risk appetite. * The euro languished near a three-month low on Tuesday as investors kept a wary eye on political developments in Italy, while commodity currencies proved resilient with the Australian dollar bouncing off an eight-month trough. * U.S. oil futures fell to their lowest level in 2013 on Monday, declining for a third consecutive session in reaction to slowing growth in China and indicators that oil markets are amply supplied. * U.S. Treasury debt prices reversed early gains on Monday as investors took profits, although worries over political uncertainty in Italy and the pace of growth in China and the United States limited losses. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,877.96 (-0.21 pct) * NSE index 5,698.50 (-0.37 pct) * Rupee 54.86/87 per dollar (54.90/91) * 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.91 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.61 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.50/7.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian government's net borrowings in 2013/14 will be up by only 50 billion rupees to 4.84 trillion rupees ($88.15 billion), the slowest rise in recent years, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said during an appearance on Google Hangout on Monday. * The government is examining whether it can remove some sub-limits on debt held by foreign investors to make the assets more fungible, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said during an appearance on Google Hangout on Monday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao to address the NIBM convocation at 0530 GMT. Raghuram Rajan, chief economic advisor, will deliver the convocation address. * Services PMI for February to be released at 0500 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's GMR Group said it would sell its 70 percent stake in the Island Power Project in Singapore to FPM Power Holdings for S$660 million ($532 million). USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.40-42 55.47 55.50 55.30 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 4* -$5.48 mln# Month-to-date** -$69.03 mln Year-to-date** $8.57 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.90 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 1 $107.11 mln Month-to-date $249.20 mln Year-to-date $1.54 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 4 Foreign Banks 13.29 bln Public Sector Banks 3.44 bln Private Sector Banks -4.16 bln Mutual Funds -15.25 bln Others -0.60 bln Primary Dealers 3.28 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 134.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 110213.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 40000.00 For full table: ISSUANCES SECURITY AMOUNT DATE 10-year state loans At least 98.78 bln rupees March 5 LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Monday it accepted all 20 bids for 639.85 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all 16 bids for 130.95 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 161.79 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.95 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)