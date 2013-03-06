GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares extended gains on Wednesday as investors grew
more risk-friendly following Wall Street's record close, signs
of continuing U.S. economic recovery, and globally accommodative
monetary conditions.
* The euro struggled to gain ground on Wednesday with
investors sidelined ahead of the European Central Bank policy
meeting, but commodity currencies made the most of improved risk
appetite that saw the Dow Jones hit a record-closing high.
* Brent crude broke a five-day losing streak on Tuesday,
rising by more than 1 percent toward $112 a barrel on optimism
over Chinese oil demand, record-high U.S. equities and North Sea
supply disruptions.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Tuesday as Wall Street
stock indexes pushed to record highs, with investors turning
away from safe-haven assets as higher government spending in
China and solid U.S. data stoked an appetite for riskier
holdings.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,143.17 (+1.40 pct)
* NSE index 5,784.25 (+1.50 pct)
* Rupee 54.92/93 per dollar (54.86/87)
* 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.89 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.19 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.57 pct)
* Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Firms under official investigation in India will no longer
have to obtain direct central bank permission before borrowing
funds abroad, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.
* India's one-month wholesale deposit rates were heading
towards 10 percent on Tuesday as banks stepped up their efforts
to raise deposits to meet their year-end targets in March,
dealers said.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India money supply data due around 0930 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* India's Bharti Airtel announces pricing of unit's $1 bln
note offering.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.24-27 55.07 55.33 55.20 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 5* $40.22 mln#
Month-to-date** -$47.11 mln
Year-to-date** $8.59 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 5 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.90 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 4 $35.19 mln
Month-to-date $284.39 mln
Year-to-date $1.58 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 5 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 5
Foreign Banks -11.67 bln
Public Sector Banks 14.46 bln
Private Sector Banks 6.29 bln
Mutual Funds -5.60 bln
Others -2.64 bln
Primary Dealers -0.85 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95
(4 States)
SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80
(2 States)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 110213.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 40000.00
For full table:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 12 bids for 306.90
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all 4
bids for 20.90 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs cash from the system. ]
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fall to 137.92 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.94 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)