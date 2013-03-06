GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended gains on Wednesday as investors grew more risk-friendly following Wall Street's record close, signs of continuing U.S. economic recovery, and globally accommodative monetary conditions. * The euro struggled to gain ground on Wednesday with investors sidelined ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting, but commodity currencies made the most of improved risk appetite that saw the Dow Jones hit a record-closing high. * Brent crude broke a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, rising by more than 1 percent toward $112 a barrel on optimism over Chinese oil demand, record-high U.S. equities and North Sea supply disruptions. * U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Tuesday as Wall Street stock indexes pushed to record highs, with investors turning away from safe-haven assets as higher government spending in China and solid U.S. data stoked an appetite for riskier holdings. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,143.17 (+1.40 pct) * NSE index 5,784.25 (+1.50 pct) * Rupee 54.92/93 per dollar (54.86/87) * 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Firms under official investigation in India will no longer have to obtain direct central bank permission before borrowing funds abroad, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday. * India's one-month wholesale deposit rates were heading towards 10 percent on Tuesday as banks stepped up their efforts to raise deposits to meet their year-end targets in March, dealers said. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India money supply data due around 0930 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Bharti Airtel announces pricing of unit's $1 bln note offering. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.24-27 55.07 55.33 55.20 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 5* $40.22 mln# Month-to-date** -$47.11 mln Year-to-date** $8.59 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.90 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 4 $35.19 mln Month-to-date $284.39 mln Year-to-date $1.58 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 5 Foreign Banks -11.67 bln Public Sector Banks 14.46 bln Private Sector Banks 6.29 bln Mutual Funds -5.60 bln Others -2.64 bln Primary Dealers -0.85 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 110213.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 40000.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Tuesday it accepted all 12 bids for 306.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted all 4 bids for 20.90 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. ] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fall to 137.92 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.94 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)