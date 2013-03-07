GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell after two strong days of gains on Thursday, as investors focused on meetings of the central banks of Japan, Britain and the euro zone for signs of more policy stimulus, while solid U.S. economic data underpinned the dollar. * The yen, euro and sterling all struggled on Thursday with the pound hitting a 2-1/2 year trough as markets positioned for more stimulus from the Bank of England, and waited for the outcomes of the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank meetings. * Brent crude futures eased to trade just under $111 per barrel on Thursday as traders eyed central bank meetings and economic data this week to give a better picture on the prospects for oil demand in the world's top consumers. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as better-than-expected jobs data undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt, and as investors set up for new debt supply next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,252.61 (+0.57 pct) * NSE index 5,818.60 (+0.59 pct) * Rupee 54.7150/7250 per dollar (54.92/93) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 7.85/7.90 pct (7.70/7.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks' advances were sluggish at the end of 10 months in the ongoing financial year to March, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.47 million) through 5-year bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.19-21 55.16 55.25 55.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 6* $95.80 mln# Month-to-date** $8.57 mln Year-to-date** $8.64 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 5 $98.04 mln Month-to-date $382.43 mln Year-to-date $1.68 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 6 Foreign Banks -0.93 bln Public Sector Banks 2.49 bln Private Sector Banks -5.08 bln Mutual Funds 2.74 bln Others -1.66 bln Primary Dealers 2.44 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 110213.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 40000.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Wednesday it accepted all 17 bids for 379.70 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 900 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 172.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.97 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)