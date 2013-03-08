(Corrects date in headline to March 8 from March 7) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Overnight gains in U.S. stocks underpinned Asian shares on Friday, but prices were capped ahead of key U.S. jobs and Chinese trade figures due later in the session, while the dollar hovered near a three-and-a-half year high against the yen. * The euro held onto gains early in Asia on Friday, having posted its second biggest one-day rally this year, after the European Central Bank wrong footed investors who had positioned for a more dovish signal from ECB President Mario Draghi. * U.S. crude gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday as data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. unemployment benefits and the dollar weakened. * U.S. Treasuries were soft on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year on the verge of rising above two percent for the first time in almost two weeks, helped by hopes of further recovery in the U.S. labour market. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,413.54 (+0.84 pct) * NSE index 5,863.30 (+0.77 pct) * Rupee 54.56/57 per dollar (54.7150/7250) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.85 pct (7.85/7.90 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address the board of directors of Reserve Bank of India at its post-budget meeting. * Raghuram Rajan, India's Chief Economic Advisor, and C Rangarajan, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, will address an industry meeting at 0530 GMT. * The Indian government will sell a 12.5 percent stake in state-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) Ltd through an auction of shares to raise about $57 million. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.25 million) via 12-year bonds at 8.87 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * Power Grid Corporation of India plans to raise up to 20 billion rupees ($364.66 million) through a bond sale, proceeds of which will be used for capital expenditure, three sources with knowledge of the deal said. * India's Bharti Airtel Ltd is looking to sell up to a quarter of its satellite TV services arm and is in talks with several potential suitors, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said. * Suzlon Energy is preparing an offer of five-year US dollar bonds as the wind turbine maker looks to refinance US$658m of debt maturing later this month. (IFR) * Thomas Cook (India) is also planning a 1 billion rupees three-year sale via I-Sec PD. The deal is believed to be priced at 10.50 percent. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.85-87 54.97 55.01 54.82 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 7* $115.05 mln# Month-to-date** $127.52 mln Year-to-date** $8.76 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 6 $113.25 mln Month-to-date $495.68 mln Year-to-date $1.79 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 7 Foreign Banks -7.05 bln Public Sector Banks 24.88 bln Private Sector Banks -21.69 bln Mutual Funds -3.91 bln Others 0.29 bln Primary Dealers 7.48 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 110213.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 40000.00 SDL 05.78%, 2013 Interest Mar 09 212.42 (2 States) SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Mar 09 66.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 09 15540.00 For full table: LIQUIDITY * The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 23 bids for 632.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 450 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 163.77 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.05 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)