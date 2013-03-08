(Corrects date in headline to March 8 from March 7)
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Overnight gains in U.S. stocks underpinned Asian shares on
Friday, but prices were capped ahead of key U.S. jobs and
Chinese trade figures due later in the session, while the dollar
hovered near a three-and-a-half year high against the yen.
* The euro held onto gains early in Asia on Friday, having
posted its second biggest one-day rally this year, after the
European Central Bank wrong footed investors who had positioned
for a more dovish signal from ECB President Mario Draghi.
* U.S. crude gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday as
data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. unemployment benefits and
the dollar weakened.
* U.S. Treasuries were soft on Friday, with the benchmark
10-year on the verge of rising above two percent for the first
time in almost two weeks, helped by hopes of further recovery in
the U.S. labour market.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,413.54 (+0.84 pct)
* NSE index 5,863.30 (+0.77 pct)
* Rupee 54.56/57 per dollar (54.7150/7250)
* 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.86 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.20 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.56 pct)
* Call money 7.80/7.85 pct (7.85/7.90 pct)
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address the
board of directors of Reserve Bank of India at its post-budget
meeting.
* Raghuram Rajan, India's Chief Economic Advisor, and C
Rangarajan, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory
Council, will address an industry meeting at 0530 GMT.
* The Indian government will sell a 12.5 percent stake in
state-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) Ltd
through an auction of shares to raise about $57
million.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* India's Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion
rupees ($18.25 million) via 12-year bonds at 8.87 percent, a
source with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
* Power Grid Corporation of India plans to raise
up to 20 billion rupees ($364.66 million) through a bond sale,
proceeds of which will be used for capital expenditure, three
sources with knowledge of the deal said.
* India's Bharti Airtel Ltd is looking to sell up
to a quarter of its satellite TV services arm and is in talks
with several potential suitors, two sources with direct
knowledge of the situation said.
* Suzlon Energy is preparing an offer of five-year US dollar
bonds as the wind turbine maker looks to refinance US$658m of
debt maturing later this month. (IFR)
* Thomas Cook (India) is also planning a 1 billion rupees
three-year sale via I-Sec PD. The deal is believed to be priced
at 10.50 percent. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.85-87 54.97 55.01 54.82 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 7* $115.05 mln#
Month-to-date** $127.52 mln
Year-to-date** $8.76 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 7 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 6 $113.25 mln
Month-to-date $495.68 mln
Year-to-date $1.79 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on March 7 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 7
Foreign Banks -7.05 bln
Public Sector Banks 24.88 bln
Private Sector Banks -21.69 bln
Mutual Funds -3.91 bln
Others 0.29 bln
Primary Dealers 7.48 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 110213.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 40000.00
SDL 05.78%, 2013 Interest Mar 09 212.42
(2 States)
SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Mar 09 66.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 515.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 621.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 518.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 1271.43
(2 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 624.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 251.05
(JHARKHAND)
7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 09 15540.00
For full table:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI said on Thursday it accepted all 23 bids for
632.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which
it injects cash into the banking system. It also accepted both
bids for 450 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs cash from the system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 163.77 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.05 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)