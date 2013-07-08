Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares rose on Monday and the dollar hit a three-year high against a basket of major currencies after U.S. job creation accelerated in June, signalling growth in the world's largest economy is gathering momentum. * The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-year high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as market expectations grew that the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus as early as September following solid jobs growth. * Oil prices jumped nearly $2 a barrel on Friday to notch their biggest weekly gain in a year, boosted by concerns over rising tensions in Egypt and better-than-expected U.S. economic data. * Yields on U.S. Treasuries hit multi-year highs on Friday after a surprisingly strong monthly jobs report added to speculation the Federal Reserve will soon slow its massive bond-buying programme, which has flooded global markets with money this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,495.82 (0.44 pct) * NSE index 5,867.90 (0.53 pct) * Rupee 60.225/235 per dollar (60.13/14) * 10-year bond yield 7.50 pct (7.42 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.38 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.50 pct (7.40 pct) * Call money 6.60/6.70 pct (6.30/6.35 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.99 billion) through treasury bills on July 10, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 364 day t-bills, the central bank said on Friday. DEALS * Banks will pitch to manage the 26 billion rupees ($438 million), 11.36 percent, stake sale in Indian power developer NHPC on July 9. (IFR) * Assam Petrochemicals, promoted by Assam Industrial Development Corp, has signed a 6.35 billion rupees ($105 million) 14-year loan to fund its capex. (IFR) * Bharat PetroResources (BPRL) has added another $100 million to its standby letter of credit (SBLC) facility, taking the total size to $1.75 billion. (IFR) FACTORS TO WATCH * India Finance Minister leaves for four-day U.S. visit. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.35-38 60.85 61.48 60.73 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 5* -$2.60 mln# Month-to-date** $176.35 mln Year-to-date** $13.68 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.395 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 4 -$191.18 mln Month-to-date -$753.49 mln Year-to-date -$1.95 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 5 Foreign Banks -23.02 bln Public Sector Banks 36.56 bln Private Sector Banks -7.62 bln Mutual Funds 7.60 bln Others 2.05 bln Primary Dealers -15.57 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 338.32 (KERALA) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 4 bids for 76.95 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all 6 bids for 31.70 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 168.07 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.39 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
