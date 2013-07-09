GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares posted gains on Tuesday, tracking a rally in Wall Street shares spurred by strong U.S. job data last week, but investors were nervous over Beijing's new drive to reform credit to restructure the economy. * The dollar paused in its rally as investors bought beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar on Tuesday, though its broad uptrend is seen intact as the market tries to position for when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus. * Brent crude oil fell on Monday as the announced returns of a Libyan oilfield and an Iraqi pipeline eased concerns about global oil supplies following an early rally to a three-month high above $108 a barrel because of continuing unrest in Egypt. * Treasury debt prices rallied Monday as bargain-hunters recognized value in yields that had risen to near two-year highs following last week's U.S. employment report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,324.77 (-0.88 pct) * NSE index 5,811.55 (-0.96 pct) * Rupee 60.61/62 per dollar (60.225/235) * 10-year bond yield 7.57 pct (7.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.54 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.55 pct (7.50 pct) * Call money 7.60/7.70 pct (6.60/6.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's regulators toughened rules for derivatives trading in the currency market in a bid to arrest the steep decline of the rupee, which fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday. * The Reserve Bank of India on Monday eased rules for non-bank asset finance companies to raise debt overseas by allowing the lenders to raise such funds through the automatic route as against the approval route earlier, in a step aimed at improving dollar supply amid a weakening rupee. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * India's Reliance Communications Ltd will spin off its real estate business into a separately listed unit, a move the country's No.3 mobile phone carrier by customers said was to focus on its core business. * Citi Venture Capital International, the private equity arm of Citigroup, is in talks to buy a majority stake in India's Sansera Engineering for about 3.4 billion rupees ($56 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.55-58 61.47 61.27 60.50 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 8* -$33.74 mln# Month-to-date** $173.40 mln Year-to-date** $13.67 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.60 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 5 -$347.33 mln Month-to-date -$1.10 bln Year-to-date -$2.30 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 8 Foreign Banks -710.46 mln Public Sector Banks 10.69 bln Private Sector Banks 13.66 bln Mutual Funds -25.65 bln Others 1.36 bln Primary Dealers 649.20 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 338.32 (KERALA) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 July 10 Bonds 150 July 12 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 4 bids for 137.20 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted both bids for 400 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 152.20 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.86 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)