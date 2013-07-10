GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro stabilised on Wednesday after tumbling to a three-month low against the dollar after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut Italy's debt rating, while Asian shares edged up - helped by Wall Street's gains on optimism for U.S. company earnings. * The dollar hovered at three-year highs against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as investors took aim at the euro and sterling on growing expectations that central banks in the euro zone and Britain will have to keep policy loose for a long time. * Crude oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic ended with moderate gains on Tuesday, supported by a stock market advance and worries over Egypt. But gains were limited by a strong U.S. dollar and supplies were brought back online. * U.S. Treasury debt prices held most of the previous session's gains on Tuesday, signalling investor support at the lower price and higher yield levels reached as the market reacted sharply to the prospect of reduced stimulus from the Federal Reserve. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,439.48 (+0.59 pct) * NSE index 5,859.00 (+0.82 pct) * Rupee 60.14/15 per dollar (60.61/62) * 10-year bond yield 7.55 pct (7.57 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.60 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.55 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (7.60/7.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank has asked state-run oil companies to buy dollars from a single bank, said a source privy to the advice from Reserve Bank of India, as the government struggles to stem the declining rupee. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * Money supply data due to be released during the day. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * The Export-Import Bank of India (BBB+ JCR) is in the market with a 15 billion yen 5-year Uridashi via Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong. The paper will be offered with a 1.1 percent coupon to Japanese retail investors, commencing on Friday, with the offer period ending on July 26 and the deal closing out on July 30. (IFR) * Power Grid Corp of India Ltd, an Indian state-run utility, is launching a bond issue on Thursday to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($164.30 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said. * India's Shriram Transport Finance is planning to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($123.22 million) through a public issue of bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday, in what could be the first retail bond sale in the current fiscal year. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.42-47 60.50 60.80 60.40 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 9* $27.42 mln# Month-to-date** $134.05 mln Year-to-date** $13.63 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 9 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.20 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 8 $28.91 mln Month-to-date -$1.07 bln Year-to-date -$2.27 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 9 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 9 Foreign Banks 12.23 mln Public Sector Banks 16.11 bln Private Sector Banks -10.76 bln Mutual Funds -11.45 bln Others -7.97 bln Primary Dealers 1.84 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 July 10 Bonds 150 July 12 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 14 bids for 510.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted 3 bids for 9.7 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 254.36 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.82 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)