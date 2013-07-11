GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares climbed to a three-week high on Thursday on comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future, and the dollar stabilised. * The dollar slumped in thin early Asian trade on Thursday after dovish comments from Ben Bernanke forced markets to cut bullish bets on the greenback as they reassessed when the U.S. central bank was likely to start withdrawing stimulus. * Brent crude steadied around three-month highs on Thursday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus programme to aid the U.S. economy, while a sharp decline in crude inventories lifted U.S. oil to near 16-month peaks. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose in late trade on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,294.12 (-0.75 pct) * NSE index 5,816.70 (-0.72 pct) * Rupee 59.66/67 per dollar (60.14/15) * 10-year bond yield 7.52 pct (7.55 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.57 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 6.80/7.00 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The panic that rippled through Asia's markets in May and June might just be a prelude to a more serious capital flight when the U.S. Federal Reserve starts winding down its stimulus measures for real. * The Indian government on Wednesday pushed back the release time of industrial output, consumer price and gross domestic product data to 5:30 pm (1100 GMT) from around 11:00 am (0530 GMT). * The Reserve Bank of India sold a net $107 million in the spot foreign exchange market in May, it said in a statement on Wednesday. * India's jewellers could continue a voluntary ban on sales of gold coins and bars for six months, in support of the government's efforts to curb imports, a trade body said in a statement on Wednesday. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India deputy governors will meet bankers at 0930 GMT as a part of its routine pre-policy discussions where it will seek banks' views on economic growth, inflation, credit, deposit growth, cash conditions, external sector and the exchange rate. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is visiting a village in central Indian city of Indore as part of the bank's outreach programme. He is scheduled to give a speech to students at a management institute around 1000 GMT. * The US-India Business Council holds its annual meeting to hear first-hand from top US and Indian policymakers including Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma and U.S. Trade Representative Mike Froman at 1900 GMT. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * India's Kedaara Capital, co-founded by Singapore-based sovereign fund Temasek Holdings' former India head, is set to raise about $500 million, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, at a time when first-time funds in Asia are struggling to raise capital. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.29-32 60.46 60.48 60.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 10* $12.58 mln# Month-to-date** $161.88 mln Year-to-date** $13.66 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 9 -$176.18 mln Month-to-date -$1.25 bln Year-to-date -$2.45 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 10 Foreign Banks 10.44 mln Public Sector Banks -12.33 bln Private Sector Banks -3.47 bln Mutual Funds 0.80 bln Others 3.94 bln Primary Dealers 0.63 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 July 12 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 17 bids for 566.85 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 3 bids for 9.1 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 207 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady to 2.82 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)